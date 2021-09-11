It's time to get SNIKT-y as Marvel reveals an incredibly effective teaser for a new video game featuring everyone's favourite member of the X-Men, Wolverine. Marvel's Wolverine is currently in development, with the game coming from the much-celebrated Insomniac Games. Created in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation, the game will be released exclusively to PlayStation 5. You can see the brief but thrilling teaser trailer below...

While the video game footage does not show too much, it is more than enough to have us excited about the prospect of controlling Logan and unleashing his adamantium fists of fury. Throwing us into what looks like the conclusion of a major barroom brawl, the teaser gives just a small glimpse of what's to come next, as a foolish patron decides to have another go at our hero, threatening him with a knife. Of course, Wolverine has a few knives of his own to play with...

Speaking after the recent PlayStation Showcase, Sony said the game would present "an emotional and suspenseful journey" through the world of Wolverine. The hugely popular, adamantium-clawed mutant will lead the standalone game, which is being directed by Brian Horton (Creative Director) and Cameron Christian (Game Director), who recently impressed Marvel and video game fans everywhere with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

"Back when we were working on Marvel's Spider-Man, there would be times where all of us - Insomniac, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Marvel - would brainstorm together about the future beyond the web-slinger," said Insomniac's head of franchise strategy and studio relations Ryan Schneider in a PlayStation Blog post. "And even in those early discussions, Wolverine continually came up as the character we'd be really stoked to work on together. Fast-forward a couple years and we're suddenly standing in front of Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel formally pitching a PlayStation 5 game starring the adamantium-clawed Mutant. Since you just saw the announce teaser, we can confirm that the pitch seemed to go pretty well."

He added, "In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel's Wolverine is very early in development, from what I've seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay, the team is already creating something truly special."

Wolverine has of course featured in video games before, most recently in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a hack and slash action-adventure game loosely based on the movie of the same name. Under the creative guidance of the critical acclaimed Insomniac Games however, video game fans can expect something very special indeed.

Aside from Wolverine, Marvel and Insomniac Games have also announced a return of the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. In fact, that should really be web-slingers as the game will bring back voice actors Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as well as introduce a whole host of infamous villains, including Venom, who will be voiced by Tony Todd in a pitch perfect casting decision. This comes to us courtesy of Marvel.