Tom Hardy suits up as Wolverine in a piece of fan art imagining the Venom star playing the Marvel character. As it stands now, the X-Men are set to be rebooted when the superhero team is reintroduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No casting information has yet been revealed for who will be playing Logan and his colleagues in the MCU, but JPH Photoshop on Instagram has nominated Hardy with the digital fan art. Take a look at it below.

Given that he did such a great job with Venom, Hardy's name has come up a lot with Marvel fans as a good option for the next live-action Wolverine. He is not the only actor to be suggested for the part, as Taron Egerton has also been cast in the role by fans hoping to see the Kingsman star portray Logan. Some other popular names with fans include Karl Urban, Daniel Radcliffe, and Dacre Montgomery.

In any case, it's not going to be an easy feat for any new actor to be accepted by fans as the new Wolverine. Between 2000 and 2017, Hugh Jackman famously played the role to perfection in the long-running X-Men movie franchise. This gives him the distinction of having the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero, an accomplishment recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Needless to say, Jackman made a big impression with Marvel fans for his time in the role, and following the actor's iconic performance seems incredibly challenging.

"I think Tom Hardy would be a great [Wolverine]," Jackman himself said of his possible successor in a 2015 interview with MTV.

While there are indeed plans to bring the X-Men into the MCU at some point in the future, no one has been officially cast as Wolverine or any of the other characters. In January, Marvel head Kevin Feige spoke to Collider while promoting WandaVision and was asked if there were any particular actors being considered for Wolverine.

"No," Feige bluntly said, suggesting Marvel Studios hasn't gotten that far yet with their X-Men plans. Still, Feige says their introduction in the MCU "has been heavily discussed," and that the team has a "good feeling of where it's going." It's clearly just a matter of time before the next live-action Wolverine finally arrives with a new actor in the part, though that still doesn't detract from Marvel having so many other projects already in the works. Even with ongoing discussions, it could still hypothetically take years before the new X-Men movie enters development.

We'll be seeing more of Hardy doing this thing in comic book movies either way. After the tremendous success of Venom at the box office in 2018, Hardy has been set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis, the sequel also stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. It serves as a direct sequel to the original with Venom now pursuing the serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the supervillain Carnage. The fan art of Tom Hardy as Wolverine comes to us from JPH Photoshop on Instagram.