How and when the likes of Wolverine and the rest of The X-Men will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unknown, but one fan knows exactly who they want to see suit up in the yellow and blue spandex: Letterkenny star Jared Keeso. A petition calling for Marvel to recruit the actor as the new Wolverine has now gained traction, obtaining several thousand signatures over the last few days, and is fast approaching its target thanks to some solid reasoning.

"Hugh Jackman has already stated he will not return as Wolverine to the X-Men franchise. As there are rumors of X-Men reboots under Disney and Marvel, I offer the only logical casting solution for one of the most recognizable comic book characters - certainly within the X line. Jared Keeso. For those not familiar with his work, Jared Keeso is a character actor likely best known for his show Letterkenny, which he co-created, co-writes, and stars in. He has had multiple other roles, while mostly minor, in a wide range of popular movies and television shows."

Thanks to his passion and hard work over almost two decades, Hugh Jackman has become synonymous with the role of the fan-favourite X-Man, with many Wolverine fans stumped as to who should take over the mantle. Well, this fan has reasoned that "Watching a single episode" of Keeso in the show Letterkenny "fully establishes how Mr. Keeso would be the perfect casting choice for Wolverine."

They add that not Keeso shares a lot of similarities with the popular comic book character saying, "He is actually Canadian," and "At 5'10", he's not overly tall." Hyping up Keeson even further, the fan goes on to say that the Letterkenny star "Already has years of experience playing a smoking tough guy" and is "Already in damn good shape." In fact, the only downside they can see with this casting suggestion is that the studio would "need to invest in hair dye" but that "with Disney's budget, this should not be a huge ordeal." Hard to argue with that.

Along with his role as star and writer on the series Letterkenny, which follows the comedic happenings of rural folk getting by in a small town, Jared Keeso has also had roles in the likes of Elysium, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan in which he starred alongside Kit Harington and Natalie Portman, and the crime drama 19-2. With Hugh Jackman declaring time and again that his legacy as Wolverine is well and truly over, Marvel could certainly do a lot worse than giving Keeso a stab at the role.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently shut down the suggestion that he had a particular actor in mind to take over from Jackman, responding with a pretty definitive "no". Feige did however reveal some interesting details regarding Marvel's approach to the wider X-Men franchise saying, "You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started. I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

With The X-Men and Wolverine sure to enter the MCU eventually, who would you like to see cast? If the answer is Jared Keeso, you can sign the petition over at Change.org.