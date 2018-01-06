When it comes to Woody Allen, his usually A list cast has gone out of their way to defend him in the press. But that support is starting to slow down with more and more men being accused of sexual harassment and general misconduct in Hollywood. Actor David Krumholtz is perhaps the loudest actor to come out against Allen so far. Krumholtz stars in Woody Allen's new movie Wonder Wheel. And the actor calls it one of the most heartbreaking regrets of his career.

"I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men."

David Krumholtz stars opposite Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi and Justin Timberlake in Wonder Wheel. The story follows four peoples' lives that intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s. They include Ginny, an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty, Ginny's rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey, a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina, Humpty's long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father's apartment.

Among other allegations, Woody Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his daughter Dylan Farrow. And it was Allen's son Ronan Farrow who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal open with his scathing report in the New Yorker, though published as the second piece on the disgraced Hollywood producer. Ronan also wrote an essay about his sister's experiences with their dad back in 2016. Ronan said that he had witnessed his father acting inappropriately with Dylan, and that he fully believed everything his sister claimed.

Thus far, Woody Allen has denied all charged against him. And he called the current #MeToo movement a witch hunt where no man was safe. At the time of Wonder Wheel's release in December, Kate Winslet refused to talk about the allegations against Woody Allen. Asked if she considered Allen's inappropriate past behavior when accepting the role, Winslet said this.

"It's just a difficult discussion. I'd rather respectfully not enter it today."

In doing further press for Wonder Wheel, Winslet refused to say anything against her director and called the movie an 'extraordinary working experience'. Miley Cyrus also refused to speak ill of the director. She starred in Woody Allen's highly anticipated first television series Crisis in Six Scenes on Amazon. She praised the director saying this.

"What I love about Woody Allen is that he's never putting anything on. He's never fake and he's exactly who he is through and through. For me, I have the highest respect of anyone who is truly themselves. He even runs his set in a way that is truly him. He's super-resourceful and he's not over the top. The budget of the movie goes into the project. It doesn't go into f*ckin' crème brûlée for everybody and a hot tub in your trailer. It's for the project. So the styling, the casting, the location, the sets, it's all the best. He doesn't use anything that's luxury and a waste of money, which I really like. I think every set should be like his."

As we've seen in the recent past, it only takes one person to break open the floodgates. Woody Allen has a lot of pull in Hollywood and continues to be able to pull in young and talented actresses more than willing to work with him. Some see David Krumholtz's remarks as brave in terms of continuing his career. No one else has stepped forward to share the shame of working with Allen, but this could possibly start a chain reaction. Vulture was the first to break this story.