Gal Gadot has been magically transformed into Lynda Carter's iconic version of Wonder Woman in a new DeepFake video. Carter starred as Diana Prince in the original 1970s TV show, which got a lot of people into reading comic books and gave young women a superhero to look up to at the same time. Gadot was one of those women, which she has acknowledged many times over the years as she took over to play the character on the big screen.

DC fans have been waiting for Wonder Woman 1984 to hit theaters for months now. It has been pushed back even more than Fox's The New Mutants at this point, and another delay seems imminent. With that being said, a lot of fans are hoping to see if Lynda Carter has a cameo this time around, after missing out on the first Wonder Woman movie. Lynda Carter and director Patty Jenkins seem to have a good relationship, and there has been a lot of speculation about her showing up in the sequel.

Now, a DeepFake video does the exact opposite of bringing Lynda Carter to Wonder Woman 1984. Instead, we see Gal Gadot take over for Carter with eerie accuracy. The DeepFake technology seems to be getting better by the minute, as this video is probably one of the best to have been worked on thus far. Tom Holland as Marty McFly was excellent, but Gal Gadot as Lynda Carter in the original Wonder Woman TV series is on a whole other level of accuracy, which has been pointed out in the comments section of the video.

Some of the running footage from the Wonder Woman DeepFake video looks like it belongs in the sequel, or like it was almost ripped from the trailer. One can easily see why people are starting to get worried about the DeepFake tech and it abilities to quickly spread disinformation, especially when it comes to the world of politics. With that being said, the aim of this video is obviously some good-natured entertainment, which should give DC fans something to watch while waiting for Wonder Woman 1984 to open in theaters.

As of this writing, Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to open in theaters at the end of the year. Marvel Studios just announced that Black Widow, which was going to open in November will now open in May 2021. Warner Bros. has already seen what opening a blockbuster movie in this climate has done for them with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, so one could easily see them following in Marvel's lead and bring the sequel into next year. For now we'll just have to wait and see what the studio decides to do. In the meantime, you can check out what Gal Gadot would like in the Wonder Woman TV show from the 1970s above, thanks to the DeepFaker YouTube channel.