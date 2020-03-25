After much speculation, it was recently announced that the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 will push its release date back from June 5 to August 14. Now, lead actor Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins have taken to social media to confirm the news with a new poster for the film.

The animated poster stays true to the retro-80's vibe of the film that we have seen so far from the trailers. We see Wonder Woman decked out in her golden armor uniform, kneeling down while staring sideways into the camera.

The title of the feature appears to glitch with static for a few moments before forming into the correct letters, similar to how video cassette tapes in the 80s and 90s would have occasional static marring the screen resolution. Along with the poster, Gadot shared a message explaining the change in release date for her movie:

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins shared the poster on Twitter with her own take on the postponement:

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

The poster offers a better look at Wonder Woman's new armor than previous attempts. Fans have criticized the look of the armor as being too retro, and not in a good way, especially when compared to the futuristic armors the MCU has come up with over the years, from Iron Man's techno suit to Black Panther's Wakandan garb.

While in the comics, Wonder Woman's armor is a basic protective uniform she has to put on manually, in the movie it appears to have a mystical origin, covering Diana's body automatically and allowing her to fly without an invisible jet.

The road to release has been a rocky one for Wonder Woman 1984. Amid the theater shutdowns taking place the world over, most other major summer blockbusters buckled under the pressure and postponed their release by several months or even a year. But Warner Bros. stuck to their guns and maintained that Wonder Woman 1984 would release in theaters in June as planned.

Then last week a rumor developed online that the company was considering releasing the movie online, foregoing a theatrical release altogether. Fans who have been waiting for years to see the film were excited by the news, but Warner Bros. was quick to shoot down the rumor, insisting that the movie would release in June as scheduled.

Finally a few days ago, the company caved, and the release date for the film was pushed back to mid-April. Even this date is not set in stone at this juncture since no one has any idea how long the state of emergency may last. Even once the quarantine is lifted, people's priority will not be to immediately rush to theaters to see a new film. Meaning studios will most likely wait a while before releasing major films.