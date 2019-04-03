Warner Bros. arrived at CinemaCon packing heat right out of the gate. So far, most of the attention has been on horror movies IT: Chapter 2, Doctor Sleep and the psychological tragedy Joker. But they also had their DC Films arm in tow, showcasing their female driven future line-up with Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey.

Sure, Joker is also a DC Comics movie, with the iconic logo appearing at the end of the first teaser trailer. But it stands alone, outside the collective DCEU. While the banner has been shook, twisted and rearranged since Justice League took a big bellyflop at the box office, Wonder Woman and the ladies in Birds of Prey, which includes Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, definitely still belong to that world even as it starts to crumble and become something new.

Warner Bros. brought along footage from both Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984, as well as stock interviews with the cast, who promise that Birds is, 'not Batman's Gotham. It's a scrappier Gotham'. Playing police officer Renee Montoya, 80s legend Rosie Perez vowed that they, 'are not pulling any punches whatsoever."

Related: Wonder Woman 2 Set Photos Have Cheetah Under Attack

The full title for Margot Robbie's second foray into comic book land is actually quite unwieldy. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is more than a mouthful that will probably not appear on any of the electronic marquees at the local cineplex. About the title, Robbie quips, 'I love long titles. It's bat-s-t crazy.'

Less of a hard sell is the anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984. Princess Diana of Themyscira is now at the height of her powers, struggling to survive the 80s. New footage dropped that showed Gal Gadot walking arm-in-arm with the resurrected Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine. Wonder Woman's love interest was believed to have perished in a plane explosion at the end of the first chapter in this iconic DC Comics series, but here he is, back walking amongst the living.

The pair are seen walking by monuments in DC, but there is no hint as to how or why this is possible. The footage also goes inside the mall fans have already seen in the first handful of publicity stills that were released last year around Comic-Con. Wonder Woman uses her golden lasso to corral a couple of bad guys in this Regan-Era adventure. We also watch as she trampolines over a balcony in the shopping center.

Perhaps most enthralling is that this footage contains the first look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, the main villain in Wonder Woman 1984. Director Patty Jenkins appeared in a pre-taped interview segment, stating, "This is a story we are very excited about. Diana is now in her full powers."

Wonder Woman came a s a huge blockbuster and was a hit with both fans and critics, and is credited for pulling the DCEU out of its dark hole. Some consider it the first big hit to feature a female superhero, and is seen as a cultural touchstone by many. At the end of the day, Gal Gadot's Princess managed to pull in a massive $820 million at the worldwide box office. "It makes me want to go harder to do something even more special," Gadot offered as the event came to a close.

DC fans have a lot to look forward to in the very near future. Joker is in theaters October 3, 2019. It will be followed by Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on Feb. 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 6, 2020. DC Super Pets will lead off 2021, arriving May 21. It will be followed by The Batman on June 25, 2021, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6, 2021 and Aquaman 2 on Dec. 16, 2020.