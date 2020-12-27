Wonder Woman 1984 easily won the holiday box office weekend with an $85 million global haul. Domestically, the highly anticipated sequel was able to bring in an estimated $16.7 million, which is impressive due to the current public health crisis and the fact that the majority of North American movie theaters are closed. In addition, Warner Bros. also had Wonder Woman 1984 debut simultaneously on HBO Max, allowing subscribers to stream the sequel for no additional cost.

Wonder Woman 1984 was able to score the best box office numbers of the pandemic this weekend. Only 40 percent of theaters are currently operating in North America. "Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we're seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend," said WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer chief Andy Forssell. The studio also announced that the success has already green lit Wonder Woman 3.

Universal's Tom Hanks western News of the World was able to take the second spot this holiday weekend with an impressive $2.4 million. The movie has been getting positive reviews, though we still, as of this writing, have not gotten weekend numbers from Sony for Monster Hunter, which could very well actually have the second, or third position. Animated family movie The Croods: A New Age continues to stay in the top five at number three this week after earning $1.7 million. In the last 5 weeks, the movie has nearly made $100 million globally.

At number four this weekend is Focus Features' Promising Young Woman, which was able to earn $680K for its debut. The black comedy thriller was directed, written, and produced by Emerald Fennell, in her feature directorial debut. The movie stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton, and follows a woman who takes revenge against men she believes have wronged her. Fatale took the fifth spot this weekend after bringing in $660K.

Matteo Garrone's take on Pinocchio was able to pull in $274K this weekend. The movie stars actor Federico Ielapi as the title character, Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, Gigi Proietti as Mangiafuoco, Rocco Papaleo, and Massimo Ceccherini as The Cat and the Fox. The War with Grandpa took the seventh spot with $90K, while Blumhouse's Freaky took the eighth spot with $50K. Finally, Come Play and Half Brothers took the ninth and tenth spots with $40K and $35K, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office date over at The Numbers.

