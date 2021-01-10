This should come as no surprise since there is a total lack of anything new at the local cineplex, most of which are shuttered across the country. Wonder Woman 1984 wins the box office for the third weekend in a row after earning $3 million. The long-awaited sequel opened on Christmas Day in theaters and on HBO Max and has made over $131 million globally. Only $32 million of that grand total has come from the domestic box office as the public health crisis continues. As of this writing, less than 40% of North American movie theaters are open.

Asia is currently dominating the global box office, thanks to their handling of the pandemic. Movie theaters are opening up and people are heading back into theaters to see the 2020 and 2021 movies. However, Japan has seen a recent spike in cases and is heading into another lockdown phase. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for 51% of that total global box office numbers. Hopefully 2021 will see North American theaters start to flourish again.

The Croods: A New Age was able to keep the second position at the box office this weekend after bringing in $1.8 million. The animated family movie has been a consistent earner since opening in theaters 7 weeks ago and has pulled in nearly $130 million globally. Tom Hanks' News of the World held on to the third spot after earning $1.2 million, while Monster Hunter took the fourth spot with $1.1 million. To date, the movie has made just $17.4 million globally.

Fatale found itself in the fifth spot this weekend after bringing in $670K. The thriller starring Hillary Swank & Michael Ealy has received mixed reviews from critics, but has earned just over $4 million domestically since opening back in December. Promising Young Woman is in the sixth spot after earning $560K. The dark comedy thriller has been receiving positive reviews from viewers and critics. Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio was able to bring in $185K, which was more than enough to take the seventh spot.

The War with Grandpa remains in the top ten this weekend after taking in $147K. Worldwide, the Robert De Nero comedy has earned just over $32 million after premiering 14 weeks ago. Come Play came in at number eight, after earning $95K. The horror thriller has received mixed reviews and stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson, and Winslow Fegley. Finally, sci-fi classic Alien finishes off the weekend at number ten with $60K. The classic movie found itself back in the top ten last weekend and it will likely still be there next weekend. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.