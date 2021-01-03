Wonder Woman 1984 has won its second weekend at the box office after earning $5.5 million. The sequel fell 67% when compared to its debut last weekend. So far, the domestic total for the movie is $28.5 million, with a global total of $118.5 million. As of this writing, analysts don't believe that Wonder Woman 1984, which is also currently streaming on HBO Max for the next 21 days, will go past $40 million domestically.

Currently, 60% of movie theaters in North America remain closed. Many believe that Warner Bros. should have waited to release Wonder Woman 1984 later in 2021 to maximize profits. However, they rolled out the hybrid release method with the sequel, which they will attempt to replicate for the rest of their 2021 releases. The big screen news comes as HBO Max subscribers continue to reveal problems with the official stream, with many noting that it stops and stutters. Adding to problems are the mixed reviews coming in from critics and fans.

The Croods: A New Age took the second position this weekend with $2.1 million. The family animated movie was in the third spot last weekend, which now goes to Tom Hanks' latest project, News of the World. The historical drama was able to bring in $1.6 million in its second weekend in theaters. As of this writing, News of the World has earned $5.8 million domestically, while The Croods: A New Age has earned $114.9 million globally in its 6 weeks in theaters.

Fatale came in at number four this weekend after earning $700K. The thriller opened in mid-December to mixed reviews. It stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Geoffrey Owens. Promising Young Woman took the fifth spot after bringing in $660K. The thriller stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton, and follows a woman who takes revenge against men who have wronged her. It has been receiving positive reviews from critics and viewers. The War with Grandpa is at number six with $113K.

Alien popped back into the top ten this weekend at number seven. The sci-fi classic earned $75K, while Blumhouse's Freaky took the eighth spot with $55K. As of this writing, Freaky has earned $14.8 million globally, which has exceeded most expectations that the studio initially had. Come Play took the ninth spot after bringing in $54K, while Half Brothers remained at number ten this weekend after earning $54K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.