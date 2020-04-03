They may be on opposing sides in their movie, but the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 proved they stick together in real life, when Pedro Pascal, who plays the villain of the film, recently celebrated his birthday with his fellow castmates. A photo from the celebration was posted on Gal Gadot's Instagram account, along with the following caption.

"Happiest birthday @pascalispunk !! We love you so much! It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we're not together we're always close at heart! love you."

With a nationwide lockdown in full effect, the cast had to get creative in order to get together for the celebrations. To that end, they took the help of social media to have a group video call during which Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Patty Jenkins, and Kristen Wiig helped Pedro Pascal celebrate his special day. Gadot also had four cupcakes and two candlesticks laid out in front of the callers to make the occasion more festive.

Pascal, who turns 45 this year, has been working steadily in films for many years. His breakout role came in Game of Thrones, where he played Oberyn Martell, whose memorable fight with the Mountain, Ser Gregor Clegane, ended in one of the most brutal moments from the series, with Clegane bursting Martell's skull with his bare hands.

Recently, Pascal was lauded for his leading role in Disney+'s The Mandalorian, as Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who takes it upon himself to save the life of a young and outrageously adorable Baby Yoda.

Wonder Woman 1984 will see both Pascal and Kristen Wiig playing the villains opposite Gadot's Wonder Woman and Pine's Steve Trevor. While fans are already aware that Wiig will at some point in the movie transform into the villainous Cheetah, Lord's role is less clearly defined. In the comics, the character often plays the role of the secret mastermind, who pulls the strings behind sinister plots with the help of his genius intellect, and an ability to control the minds of his enemies.

As the followup to the original blockbuster Wonder Woman, its sequel was one of the most anticipated films of the summer. But with theaters in disarray, the release of the film has been put on hold indefinitely. Not long ago, a rumor was doing the rounds of the internet that Warner Bros. was planning on releasing the film to digital streaming, bypassing a theatrical release entirely. But the company has since personally shot down the rumor.

For Gal Gadot, posting the photo on her social media accounts might also be a way to get past the recent controversy surrounding a post she made with a bunch of other celebs singing a cover of 'Imagine'. The tone-deaf rendition about imagining a world without material possessions was considered insensitive in these times of great hardships for ordinary people when sung by millionaire stars sitting in their luxurious homes. Hopefully, this latest birthday post from the actress will garner a more positive response from the internet.