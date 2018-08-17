The cast of Wonder Woman 1984 took a new group picture recreating John Hughes' The Breakfast Club movie poster. The sequel takes place in 1984, which is a year before the Hughes film hit theaters and became an 80s touchstone. Hughes' work in the 80s has come up a few times in the world of comic book movies lately. Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming did an impressive job of taking some elements from the teen movies that Hughes became known for and even recreated The Breakfast Club poster for online promotional material. And now, the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 are getting in on that fun as well.

The new Wonder Woman 1984 group photo features Gal Gadot as Molly Ringwald, Chris Pine as Anthony Michael Hall, Kristen Wiig as Ally Sheedy, Pedro Pascal as Emilio Estevez, and director Patty Jenkins as Judd Nelson. The picture doesn't offer any news on who Pascal is playing in the movie, nor does it give away anything about the plot. Instead, it's just an awesome snapshot of the cast having a good time together.

While the new image from the set of Wonder Woman 1984 doesn't spoil anything, it is notable for being the very first picture of the cast all together that has been released since production started. Pedro Pascal originally posted the picture on social media, but it was later taken down for unknown reasons. The social media post continues the streak that Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have kept alive by posting new pictures from the set of the upcoming sequel, which has kept fans from going crazy from wondering about how Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is back from the dead or who exactly Pascal is portraying.

In other Wonder Woman 1984 news, it was recently revealed that the production recreated the Smithsonian's 1984 Fundraiser gala. Pictures from the set leaked online featuring cars of the era as well as a picture of Gal Gadot in some awesome 1980s formal wear for the occasion. While shooting around the Washington D.C. area, a lot of pictures from the set as well as video have leaked online. However, Patty Jenkins and crew are doing an impeccable job of keeping everything under wraps, even as more set material continues to leak.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently setting up shop in London with additional scenes to filmed in the Canary Islands, where an Egyptian village was constructed for the sequel. We're still over a year away from seeing the sequel, which means that we're still quite a while from seeing the footage that the cast shared at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. In the meantime, we have this awesome new group photo reenacting the iconic poster for The Breakfast Club, which you can see below, thanks to the Warner Bros. U.K. Shop Twitter account.

The Wonder Woman Breakfast Club #WW1984. pic.twitter.com/A5IMErNtBp — WB Shop UK (@wbshopUK) August 17, 2018

(PHOTO) Gal Gadot filming Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday in London. (📸: @GadotNetwork) pic.twitter.com/Ix195bGEMS — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) August 8, 2018