The cast of Wonder Woman 1984 just got bigger with the addition of Ravi Patel and Gabriella Wilde. It isn't clear which roles that the they will be taking on, but that news could be coming down the line soon. DC fans who were lucky enough to be in attendance at last week's San Diego Comic-Con were treated to some very early footage from the highly anticipated sequel by Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and director Patty Jenkins. But now, it's back to filming with the new cast members after the Comic-Con festivities.

Ravi Patel has been featured in Masters of None, Grandfathered, Superstore, and Wrecked. Patel also made a comedy documentary about his family pressuring him to settle down and start a family titled Meet the Patels that has received high praise. As previously noted, it's not clear which role he will be taking on in Wonder Woman 1984. The Gabriella Wilde role is also unclear at this time. Pedro Pascal was also recently added to the cast as well, and his role is also a mystery.

There's still a lot of mystery surrounding Wonder Woman 1984, especially with seeing Chris Pine back as Steve Trevor. Last weekend at Comic-Con, Gal Gadot revealed that she did not think of the movie as a sequel and says that it stands alone, which could explain how Pine is back. However, in looking at Gadot's comments a little closer, they were more than likely backing up something that Patty Jenkins said about not wanting to repeat herself with the sequel. With that being said, it puts everything back to the drawing board as far as seeing Steve Trevor back in Wonder Woman 1984.

There have been a bunch of fan theories about Chris Pine's return as Steve Trevor and when asked about it last weekend, the actor joked that he wasn't even really there. The production will be moving from the Virginia area to London in the coming weeks, so hopefully light will be shed on the mysterious return of Trevor. Is he a bad guy this time around? Or maybe a descendant of the original Steve Trevor? Or did he survive somehow and time travel? It's possible that none of the theories are correct, so we'll just have to wait and see at this point.

Wonder Woman 1984 isn't scheduled to hit theaters until November of 2019, which means that there is plenty of time to speculate about the plot of the sequel. We've still yet to see Kristen Wiig in her full Cheetah costume, so there's a lot to look forward to as well. Plus, it will be nice to see who the new actors will be portraying. You can read more about Ravi Patel and Gabriella Wolfe joining the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 over at Deadline, while we wait for more news about the sequel to drop.