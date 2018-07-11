Wonder Woman 1984 is currently filming around the Virginia area and a new leaked set video hints at the power of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah character. Previously, director Patty Jenkins shared an image of Wiig on the set as Barbara Minerva in her 1980s gear. Other than that, there hasn't really been very many shots or videos from the set that feature the actress and we're still waiting to see what Wiig looks like in full makeup. However, after watching the first video of Cheetah in action, it doesn't look like she needs any makeup to show off her skills.

In the latest leaked set video from Wonder Woman 1984, Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva is showing signs of Cheetah power. Wiig is hooked up to harnesses and she clearly looks a little nervous before the take begins. When "action" is called, Wiig gets into a leaping stance and the harnesses blasts her high into the air. While the video is not of the best quality, it is by far the best that we have seen so far involving Wiig's villainous Cheetah.

Previous set videos from Wonder Woman 1984 have seen Chris Pine's Steve Trevor with a fanny pack while engaging with a fan, while Gal Gadot, dressed in 1980s attire, is speaking to Patty Jenkins. The sequel has been filming in public areas around Virginia, so a ton of footage from the set has made its way online over the last few weeks. Even with all of the videos from the set that have leaked, nothing about the plot has been revealed. DC fans are still scratching their heads and wondering how Steve Trevor is back in action.

The Cheetah video from the set of Wonder Woman 1984 is probably the second-best as far as footage that has been released this far. The best was seeing Gal Gadot in full costume running around a busy street followed by what can only be assumed as a ride in the Invisible Jet. Gadot was also in harnesses like Kristen Wiig, but she appears to be piloting something since she's in a sitting position while getting pulled along the street. It's by far the most action-packed piece of footage that we've seen from Wonder Woman 1984.

Wonder Woman 1984 won't be hitting theaters until late next year, but we've been able to see some pretty cool behind-the-scenes action from all of the leaked footage from the set. Hopefully the trend of footage getting leaked online continues, especially since it's not leaking anything about the plot. Instead, DC fans are getting an intriguing look at what Patty Jenkins and her crew are up to on a daily basis. Gal Gadot recently took a break from filming and visited a children's hospital in Virginia, surprising the staff as well as the children. While we wait for more behind-the-scenes action from Wonder Woman 1984 to leak, you can check out the Cheetah action sequence below, provided by the Wonder Woman HQ Twitter account.