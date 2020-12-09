Despite delays taking place across the cinematic landscape, fans will still be able to sit down and watch the highly anticipated comic book flick Wonder Woman 1984 before the end of the year. In anticipation of the imminent release, the first clip from the movie has now been released and shows Gal Gadot's Diana Prince and her resurrected love Steve Trevor, played once again by Chris Pine, in hot pursuit of Pedro Pascal's supervillain, Maxwell Lord.

Debuting during the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, Gal Gadot presented the action-packed clip featuring Wonder Woman doing what she does best, taking down bad guys. While Maxwell Lord only appears at the very beginning, whatever he is hauling in his cavalcade of armored trucks clearly has Wonder Woman's attention, as she and Steve chase after them, first in a car, before realising that the DC superhero is much faster on foot.

No doubt just a small taste of the kind of exciting set pieces to come once the movie hits screens, the shot of Wonder Woman saving Steve from an oncoming bullet using her lasso should be more than enough to tide movie fans over for now.

Wonder Woman 1984 finds Gal Gadot once again suiting up as the titular DC icon. Picking up with the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, the sequel finds Diana Prince living during the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The highly anticipated sequel finds Diana coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and the mysterious media mogul Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

Directed once again by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, the queen of Themyscira and Diana's mother.

After much discussion and speculation, Wonder Woman 1984 is now due to be released to both theaters and to streaming service HBO Max simultaneously on December 25th. Following the surprising announcement, Gal Gadot shared a video message in which she urges people to see the movie in theaters where appropriate, with the actress reportedly being paid millions to endorse the change in release.

"Hey guys, I'm so excited the movie is finally coming out, and to be able to share its beautiful message with you guys, with the world, during these crazy times, just means a lot to me," she said. "I've been waiting to share this movie with you guys for such a long time. I know the cinemas are doing all they can in order to keep you safe and in order to give you the full movie experience. So, if you have a cinema-safe theatre around you, tickets are available now. So please go get your tickets, watch this movie, watch Wonder Woman 1984 and enjoy a special cinema night. I can't wait to hear what you think."

The clip was presented at the recent MTV Movie and TV Awards and comes to us courtesy of @AllMovieCIips.