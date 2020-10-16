Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is "hopeful," but not confident that the highly anticipated sequel will hit theaters this year. The movie was supposed to come out on June 5th, which changed to August 14th, and then again to October 2nd. It is now expected to finally open on Christmas Day, though there are many who believe it will be delayed at least one more time. Jenkins explains.

"I don't think anybody can be confident of anything right now. We just don't know what the course of COVID is going to be like."

Patty Jenkins then said that she's "very hopeful" that Wonder Woman 1984 will still open on December 25th. "It feels totally possible to me," she added. As it stands, it looks like the sequel is the last big movie of 2020 still standing after all other studios jumped ship in favor of a release next year. With that being said, things seem to change very rapidly these days. Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal had this to say.

"As far as movie releases are concerned and the tremendous way that the industry is having to improvise around these circumstances, nothing is surprising. We're all getting used to things shifting day-to-day, hour-to-hour, you know? That's what we're all dealing with."

Wonder Woman 2 has been completed for months, and virtually nobody has seen it, which has taken its toll on Patty Jenkins, along with the cast and crew. However, it is something that the whole entertainment industry is dealing with at the moment. And, it doesn't look like things will be changing any time soon. You can read what Jenkins had to say below.

"It's unbelievably surreal. The biggest surreality about it is it's supposed to be one adventure, right? You sign on to the movie, you write the movie, you direct the movie, you make the movie, the movie comes out, and you move on. Instead, like, I spent three years doing one thing, seven days a week, and then I just popped out of it to just nothing. No evidence of that [work]... I mean, that's not true. I still work on, you know, Doritos bags and stuff like that all the time."

Patty Jenkins went on and said, "For the longest time, the only people who'd seen the movie were the people who'd worked on the movie." They went on to show the movie to agents and others in the industry, but Jenkins notes that it was weird to just leave it alone and then go back to normal life, like it never happened. For now, like everybody else, she'll have to wait and see what happens next.

As for Pedro Pascal, he can't predict the future. "We have information, but still there's so much more information to be had and sometimes the information feels like it changes so quickly," The Mandalorian actor said. "As maddening and as scary as that feels like to live with on a day-to-day basis, it does make sense, because this is new. Every time I'm like, 'Well, why don't we knoowwww?' It's like, because it's a new virus. It just takes time to figure it out." While the fans are getting antsy, the creators behind these movies are too. The interviews with Patty Jenkins and Pedro Pascal were originally conducted by Variety.