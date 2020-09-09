The ever-evolving movie release calendar is likely to be altered in a big way once again. Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently on deck for an October 2 release, is expected to be pushed back to later in 2020. This comes as theaters are largely reopening their doors around the world and in the U.S. But with several major markets still unavailable at the moment, a domino effect will probably lead to the DC superhero sequel being delayed yet again.

According to a new report, Warner Bros. is likely to delay Wonder Woman 1984 to either November or even December. Theaters are said to have been bracing for the date change already, which means it won't be as big of a blow as Disney moving Mulan to Disney+. With New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco still not fully operational in terms of having movie theaters up and running, that complicates matters. Not so much in getting director Patty Jenkins' next entry in the DCEU out into the world. Rather, it has to do with Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Warner Bros. released the original thriller stateside last weekend and the studio intends to do a staggered release as more theaters are made available. The problem is, as those key markets open up, they will need to make room for Tenet. The studio can't have Wonder Woman 1984 coming out at the same time in those markets or they could risk sacrificing precious box office dollars and spreading screens too thin. As such, they are likely going to push Gal Gadot's return as Diana Prince to November, if not December. But that move will also cause issues with the release calendar, raising further questions about other big movies that may be pushed to 2021.

For one, Disney and Marvel Studios' Black Widow is currently on deck for November 6. The report makes it clear that no decisions have been made but the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be bumped from its current date. With that, Wonder Woman 1984 could swoop in and take over that slot. That would complicate things for the MCU moving forward but that is a discussion for another time.

December presents even more issues for Warner Bros. specifically. Dune, which just released its first trailer, is currently set to arrive on December 18. Again, depending on where Wonder Woman 1984 lands, it could be stepping on Dune's toes, or vice versa. Should the studio decide to move the upcoming sequel to December, it is believed that Dune would then be bumped to 2021.

Given what we've seen with Tenet, which has earned just over $150 million at the worldwide box office to date, it is going to be tough for big movies to make a profit right now. Tenet carries a $200 million budget and though, given the circumstances, it fared okay at the box office, it has a long way to go before it is in the green. Warner Bros. cannot afford to gamble with other blockbusters in the immediate future. We'll keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.