Wonder Woman 1984 is currently filming in England, but a new set for the upcoming sequel is being constructed in the Canary Islands. The set in question is an Egyptian village, which could certainly have ties to Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva. Minerva has archaeological roots in the comics. But, it could also shed some light on Pedro Pascal's character as well. Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins recently shared a picture of Pascal from the set but did not reveal who he is playing tin the sequel.

Very little is known about Wonder Woman 1984 in terms of the storyline, which makes sense since the movie is over a year away from hitting theaters. However, there could be a hint about Pedro Pascal's mystery character in the new Egyptian village set in the Canary Islands. Pascal has already been rumored to play Doctor Fate, and the Egypt location could end up tying Pascal's character to Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva, aka Cheetah. This is obviously speculation at this point in time, but the setting seems to make sense.

Doctor Fate could end up bringing more villains into the DCEU, which would help to introduce new characters for future projects that could take DC away from using all well-known villains. It has also been rumored that the Egypt location could also involve a Black Adam cameo or even Hawkman or Hawkgirl. It's entirely possible that the Egypt setting may only pertain to the Cheetah element of the story. Pedro Pascal's character has also been heavily rumored by fans to be Maxwell Lord, who does not have any ties to that specific region. But, the inclusion of Doctor Fate and Cheetah together could make for a pretty tough and awesome battle for Diana Prince.

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot took a break from filming to show off the first, albeit brief, footage from the sequel at this year's Comic-Con along with co-star Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins. The trio discussed the idea of the movie being labeled as a sequel, which Jenkins seemed to nearly take offense to. The director maintains that this new installment will be able to stand on its own and will not simply be a rehash of the first film.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on November 1st, 2019, which means that we're still quite a ways away from seeing a trailer. Regardless, the new set location proves to be pretty interesting for fans of the comics. Since the movie is currently filming in England after starting in the United States, Wonder Woman 1984 is proving to be a globetrotting affair. Since Patty Jenkins has been giving regular updates about the sequel, we may get some more information sooner rather than later. For now, you can check out the set photo from the Canary Islands below, which features an Egyptian village, thanks to the Wonder Woman 1984 Twitter account.