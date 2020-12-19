Wonder Woman 1984 is gearing up for worldwide release. In a trend that has become customary for DCEU films, fans are already speculating about a "director's cut" of Wonder Woman 1984 that might be released later on HBO Max. In an interview with Collider, the director of the movie Patty Jenkins explained that an extended cut will not be much different from the theatrical cut of Wonder Woman 1984.

"No. I wouldn't even want to [make an extended cut]. The reason why is because I grew up with the pacing of films being a little bit slower and I think that's great. And when I show those movies to my son, there's no part of him that thinks they're too slow. When you watch Superman or you watch Raiders of the Lost Ark, nothing about it is too slow. We've gotten pretty quick moving in movies a lot now, but that doesn't add up to emotion to me... The only difference that I end up having is I would like to take a little more time and have a little more air all over the place in scenes we really had anyway. And that's it. So, if I aired my longer cut, it would be 15 minutes or 10 minutes longer and everybody would say, 'I couldn't tell the difference,' because it would just be a little bit slower pace across the board so it's not really worth it."

It seems Patty Jenkins is quite satisfied with the version of Wonder Woman 1984 hitting theaters and feels an extended cut will add nothing to the story. In this she differs sharply from her fellow DCEU directors, Zack Snyder and David Ayer, the former of whom has his upcoming "Snyder cut" of Justice League coming to HBO Max soon, while Ayer has long been campaigning to have Warner release his extended cut of Suicide Squad.

Although Jenkins is done with the second installment of the Wonder Woman franchise, she is not done with the DCEU as a whole just yet. The filmmaker had previously confirmed that she has every intention of coming back to make one final Wonder Woman film that will take place in modern times. Additionally, Jenkins is also helping develop a spinoff film that focusses on Paradise Island, home to the Amazon warriors from Wonder Woman mythology. Jenkins had previously described how her own movies will intersect with the planned spinoff.

"There's an arc that I have in mind for the first [Wonder Woman] movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie. I'm not going to direct [the Amazon movie], hopefully. I'm going to try really hard not to. It's not going to be easy. But Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we're going to get it going. I'll produce it, for sure."

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film arrives on December 25 in theaters and on HBO Max. Collider brought this news first.