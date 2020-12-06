The first reactions for Wonder Woman 1984 are in. The long-awaited sequel is one of 2020's most-anticipated movies and it's only weeks away from premiering. Warner Bros. has decided that the movie, along with all of their upcoming 2021 releases, will open in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. For Wonder Woman fans, Christmas Day can't come soon enough, especially after waiting so long to see what Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have been hyping for well over a year now. There are NO SPOILERS for Wonder Woman 1984 below.

After numerous delays, is Wonder Woman 1984 worth the wait? According to the first reactions to the sequel, it very much is. The early reactions are extremely positive, which should be good news for everybody who has been waiting so long to see the movie. "Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal," says Cinemablend's Eric Eisenberg.

Wonder Woman 1984 features the return of Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. Fans have been wondering about Pine's return as Steve Trevor, and apparently his storyline was done very well. Gamespot's Mike Rougeau says, "It's absolutely delightful and a wonderful movie for this moment in time. It made me feel things (a rare feat these days). Chris Pine's return is done well and makes sense. Gal is of course a goddess." There are also newcomers to the franchise this time around as Pedro Pascal is Maxwell Lord, and Kristen Wiig portrays Cheetah, aka Barbara Minerva. Rougeau continues, "Kristen is great but Pedro almost steals the show. Dude goes HARD." Both Pascal and Wiig have been getting heaps of praise for their performances in Wonder Woman 1984.

Elsewhere, Gizmodo reporter Germain Lussier says that Wonder Woman 1984 is "full of much needed hope," though he does have a few gripes. Namely, the runtime, which was just revealed to be two hours and 31 minutes. "It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel," he says. Since the majority of viewers will be watching from the comforts of their own home on HBO Max, the runtime should not be an issue, since they can pause and come back to it, if they feel the need to, though that won't help any story problems.

One early reaction to Wonder Woman 1984 declares, "Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through." You can't please everybody, which is something that Patty Jenkins and crew know all too well. Plus, they're coming off of the success of the first Wonder Woman movie, which was a box office and critical success. There's a lot to live up to, and so far, it seems that Jenkins was able to put together a gigantic sequel that is full of heart. You can head over to the official HBO Max website to get information about signing up for a subscription ahead of the Wonder Woman 1984 premiere.