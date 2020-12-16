Once a superhero movie becomes successful, the next challenge lies in raising the stakes in the sequel. A similar challenge was faced by filmmaker Patty Jenkins while making the upcoming sequel to her 2017 record-breaking hit Wonder Woman. The lead star of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot, recently revealed the most difficult aspect of reprising her role as Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman.

"The challenging part is mostly the physical part. We shoot for such an extent; we shoot for almost eight months, five, six days a week. It's just, it's very, very, very intensive. Working on set is just delightful. I'm working with people that I love and working on a character that I feel so connected to. And it's just delightful. It's great. It's the life. And I'm getting paid for it! So it's like a dream coming true. But the hardest parts were just how demanding the shoots were and how physical it was, because it was very important for Patty that we do minimum amount of CGI."

In the comics, Wonder Woman is generally acknowledged to be one of the best fighters in the DC universe, and Jenkins' films emphasize that aspect of her character. Sure enough Wonder Woman 1984 also features several dazzling new action sequences, from Diana going one-on-one against The Cheetah, to swinging through the air on a bolt of lightning. According to Gadot, most of what audiences will see of the action has been done for real.

"Most of the stuff that you see - the running on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Amazon sequence, the fight with Cheetah. Most of it, it's real people doing it for real. And so for the obvious reasons it took longer to shoot, and it's very tiring on your body."

Set several decades after the first film in the franchise, Wonder Woman 1984 sees Diana working as an archeologist at the Smithsonian Museum, and moonlighting as a superhero when the occasion demands. Matters become complicated when charismatic media mogul and all-around shady guy Maxwell Lord acquires the power to grant people their dearest wishes, which incites a chain reaction of destructive events, including the arrival of a new supervillain, The Cheetah.

To make matters even more complex, Diana finds that her own dearest wish has also been granted when her long-lost love Steve Trevor seemingly returns from the dead. Now, the path to defeating Lord and The Cheetah also leads to the loss of Steve from her life for a second time. Faced with mounting odds and impossible choices, Diana finds herself being challenged like never before as she must choose between doing what is right for the world, and her own personal desires.

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on December 25, while debuting theatrically in international markets starting on December 16. This news originated at CinemaBlend.