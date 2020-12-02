While many of us will be watching Wonder Woman 1984 from the comfort of home instead of in a movie theater, the powers that be are doing everything that they can to ensure a cinematic experience. It has been revealed that the upcoming DC sequel will be the first movie to stream in 4K Ultra HD on the streaming service, in addition to supporting HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This will give viewers with 4K capable TVs the chance to see it in the best possible presentation the home has to offer.

The news was revealed by director Patty Jenkins on Twitter. It is significant since HBO Max launched without 4K support, which was important to quite a few viewers. While standard HD still suits most customers just fine, 4K has become an increasingly popular format, especially as TVs capable of handling the images are becoming more affordable. Jenkins had this to say about it.

"Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos! Can't wait. In theaters on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on HBO Max. Please find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!!"

Wonder Woman 1984, which sees Gal Gadot reprising her role as the iconic hero, will be available in its most premium format on supported devices such as Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube, Amazon 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV and supported Android TV devices. HBO Max also promises that it will expand these capabilities to additional movies and TV series, as well as adding support for additional devices, throughout 2021. This is good news for cord-cutters who also happen to enjoy high definition content.

The announcement comes on the heels of WarnerMedia's decision to give the highly-anticipated sequel a streaming release. The studio had delayed the movie's theatrical release several times this year, given the uncertainty with movie theaters and at the box office. Instead of delaying it again into 2021, as has been the case with many major blockbusters, they decided to release it in what theaters are available, as well as on HBO Max, on its current release date, December 25. The hope is that a huge, splashy release like this released as part of the standard subscription to the service will help attract new customers.

Taking place at the height of the Cold War, the movie sees Wonder Woman squaring off against two new villains, Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine is also returning as Steve Trevor. HBO Max could use the attention but the studio, in the end, may be leaving a lot of money on the table as Wonder Woman was a massive hit. But it does allow fans see the movie in a safe environment without having to wait any longer. You can check out the announcement from Patty Jenkins' Twitter. A new Japanese poster has also been released which you can check out below the tweet.

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020