Warner Bros. has just released a new poster for upcoming comic book sequel Wonder Woman 1984, confirming the movie's presence at Brazil's Comic Con event CCXP on December 6th. Featuring Gal Gadot as a battle-ready Diana dressed head-to-toe in golden armour, the studio shared the poster on their Brazilian Twitter page, along with the announcement that the movie will indeed be featured at CCXP.

Uma Nova Era de Maravilhas te aguarda.

Brazil will be on the countries lucky enough to see Wonder Woman 1984 before the US, with the movie scheduled to be released almost a full week before debuting for American audiences. Warner Bros. recently announced all the international release dates for the DC sequel, which will premiere in Brazil and a few other South American and Asian territories on December 17.

It is going to become increasingly difficult to avoid spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984, with the first screenings due to take place on Wednesday, December 16th across Europe as well as the likes of Egypt and South Africa. The following day sees the movie released in countries such as Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico and parts of the Middle East, before then debuting in China and Japan among others. Audiences in the United States will be not able to see Wonder Woman 1984 until Friday, December 25th.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit, Wonder Woman, and finds Gal Gadot once again suiting up as the titular DC icon. Dropping the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, the sequel finds Diana during the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The sequel finds Diana Prince coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, once again played by Chris Pine, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, and once again stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman.

The news that the movie will still be released this year but will go directly to streaming as well as being released in theaters came as quite a shock despite ongoing rumors. Director Patty Jenkins has been adamant that Wonder Woman 1984 would not debut on any streaming services, but clearly something changed. Since the news hit headlines, those behind the comic book movie have been putting out statements regarding the release change, with Jenkins unable to completely hide her disappointment with the decision, "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season."

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be simultaneously released theatrically by Warner Bros. Pictures and digitally on HBO Max for a month in North America on December 25th, 2020. This comes to us from Warner Bros. Pictures Brasil.