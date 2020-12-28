As Wonder Woman 1984 reactions continue to flood the internet, things continue to be not-so-great. While the first movie was a runaway success by virtually every definition, raking in boatloads of money and garnering widespread critical acclaim, the sequel can't quite say the same. Case in point, over on IMDB, it is now the lowest-rated DCEU movie since the franchise kicked off with Man of Steel back in 2013. The distinction was previously held by 2016's Suicide Squad.

According to IMDB, Wonder Woman 1984 holds a 5.7 rating, as of this writing. That puts it just below director David Ayer's Suicide Squad, which holds a 6. That helps to illustrate the perceived decline from movie-to-movie, as the original Wonder Woman is the top-rated DCEU movie on the site. It currently holds a 7.4 rating. Man of Steel and Shazam follow, with both sitting at 7. Then comes Aquaman at 6.9, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice at 6.4 and Justice League at 6.3. Birds of Prey rounds things out at 6.1.

This is merely one indicator but it does seem to match the general consensus, when compared to 2017's Wonder Woman. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the first movie holds a 93 percent critical approval rating to go with an 84 percent audience score. Again, it is the top-rated entry in the franchise on the platform. Wonder Woman 1984, meanwhile, holds a 65 percent critical rating and a 74 percent audience score. That isn't a disaster by any means but it's certainly not what director Patty Jenkins or Warner Bros. were hoping for. Birds of Prey is nestled above it (78 percent) and Aquaman is just below (65 percent).

It is difficult to determine what this might mean for Gal Gadot's second solo adventure as the iconic DC superhero. At present, many movie theaters in the U.S. and around the world have closed again in the interest of health and safety. Wonder Woman 1984 debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max over the weekend, taking in $16 million at the box office. That would be a disaster in any other year. But it represents the biggest opening weekend for any movie since the initial shutdown happened in March. Its total currently stands at around $85 million worldwide.

But WarnerMedia, in the end, decided to make this a streaming play since a massive debut at the box office wasn't going to be in the cards for some time. To that point, the studio has decided to release its entire 2021 movie slate both in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. The move has been sharply criticized by many in the industry and the studio is said to be sacrificing billions in box office as a result.

Despite the middling reviews, we haven't seen the last of Diana Prince. Wonder Woman 3 has already been announced, with both Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot set to return. No release date has been confirmed as of yet. This news comes to us via IMDB.