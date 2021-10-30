Veteran performer Lynda Carter has had a long career, and it certainly isn't over yet for the 70-year-old actress. She played the superhero Wonder Woman on the small screen for four years between 1975 and 1979 has now joined Gal Gadot in the currently DCEU world of Wonder Woman and looks to be playing a significant role in the third movie of the franchise.

Aside from her TV and movie roles though, Carter has also has had a pretty prolific music career in the last decade, having released her first album back in 1978, but then going on to re-enter the music industry in 2009 with a number of subsequent albums and EPs showing a different aspect of her talents, with her latest single taking inspiration from the iconic superheroine she is most often associated with.

The song, titled "Human and Devine," is now released worldwide, and derived meaning from her cameo role in the post-credit scene of Wonder Woman 1984. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Carter revealed that while the song was originally written about her own feelings, being cast as Amazonian warrior Asteria in the DC sequel turned the standard love song into one that took inspiration from the relationship between Gal Gadot's Diana Prince and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor.

Carter said, "Love is where the human and divine come together. I was vulnerable and inspired while I was writing this song. That creative seed began with my own great love and that is where it still lives, in my heart and the love for my husband...When Patty Jenkins cast me as Asteria in the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, the song and lyric then became about the love between Steve and Diana. However, I quickly realized this is the love we all yearn for. It is an anthem to the great love stories of the ages. My hope is that this song will inspire the connection to the love in your own life."

Having lost husband Robert Altman in February after almost forty years of marriage, Lynda Carter hopes that the song brings some kind of healing to the world in general after the last two years of loss caused by the Covid pandemic, and it is fair to say that anything that brings a little light into the world is quite welcome at the moment. The song is the second release Carter has made this year, having also put out the EP Unexpected, which follows 2018 album Red Rock N' Blues, which was released just after the actress celebrated being sober for 20 years after a battle with alcoholism in the late 1990s.

Carter recently appeared with Wonder Woman director Patti Jenkins at DC FanDome, where it was hinted that the pair, along with Gal Gadot, are forming a "holy trinity" in the future of Wonder Woman, which suggested that Carter will have a much bigger role to play in the third movie in the franchise than her small cameo appearance in Wonder Woman 1984. Fans welcomed the return of the actress to the DC fold, and are now eagerly anticipating more information on the movie becoming available, but they may have a bit of a wait as it looks like production is still quite a way from getting fully underway.

This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.