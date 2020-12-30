Warning: SPOILERS Ahead! Even though Wonder Woman 1984 is struggling to be the perfect package that its predecessor was, it does contain its fair share of "Ooh!" moments. We got the (almost) perfect depiction of Cheetah, the chemistry between Gal Gadot's Diana Prince and Chris Pine's resurrected Steve Trevor, and oh, that invisible jet as the duo fly to Cairo- there is no denying that the scene, on its own, is magnificent to look at.

In Wonder Woman 1984, we see Diana and Steve on the tails of Pedro Pascal's insane businessman Maxwell Lord. He is in Cairo and the duo have to find a way to get there as soon as possible before he grants anymore wishes. So, they easily sneak into a military base and steal a fighter jet for Steve to fly them to where Maxwell is. Diana suddenly realizes that it is not the early 1900s and there exists the technology to track their plane. But she has a plan- she has been practicing turning things invisible and conceals the jet as well, which is literally a sight to behold.

The Invisible Jet is an important part of Wonder Woman's history and as a dedicated fan of the DC character, Patty Jenkins was "dead set" on including it in Wonder Woman 1984 and recently shared how figuring out a way to incorporate it tastefully was the "absolute hardest."

"That was something that I was dead set on. I remember when I started saying I wanted to do Wonder Woman and someone said to me, "Well, how do we make her cool?" And I was like, "Well, first of all, hire someone who already thinks she's cool, like me." And number two, none of them are cool. Like none of these characters are cool on the page in the 1950s. We make them cool," she reminisced.

"The invisible jet was the absolute hardest thing to figure out how to make it cool because of everything you'd ever seen of her sitting in the seat. I was like, "I'm going to figure this out one of these days, how to make this invisible jet.""So I just remember it was a moment that [co-screenwriter] Geoff Johns and I were sitting together and talking about a scene and how they get to Egypt. And all of a sudden we were like, "Oh my God." We figured out how to do that scene. I was so psyched and I worked so hard on [it]. It made sense, that if her father hid Themyscira, then they figured out how to make the wall. And so it was such a cool thing to figure out."

If truth be told, it did look cool when Diana merely touched the dashboard and her power surged through the plane making it invisible. It would have been hands down magnificent as a standalone scene but as a part of the story, not so much as the plot arc leading up to the moment barely follows a coherent logical process. First of all, Diana uses her Smithsonian I.D. to get into the National Air and Space Museum hangar to steal the fighter jet that is just idly sitting their fully fuelled- in fact, with enough fuel for them to fly to and back from Cairo. Looks like the jet was already super powered before Diana even touched it. *rolling eyes to heaven*

Though for a man who last flew a plane in 1918 to perfectly know how to control the complicated system of a fighter jet in 1984 should have been impossible, Steve manages it with flying colors. Following this, Diana realizes how they can be tracked via radar and proceeds to turn the jet invisible just like her father Zeus turned Themyscira invisible to the rest of the world.

But, back us up here, doesn't the process of tracking via radar takes places by sending out short electromagnetic pulses that are reflected by objects in their path, thus allowing the possibility of pinpointing the exact location of an aircraft? Diana's powers turned the jet invisible but it was still very much there- it was a pretty solid object that would have reflected by the pulse- and thus, not really untraceable. So, yeah, while it was totally cool to see the Invisible Jet, the way it's added to the story doesn't really follow a logical train of thought. The above quotes of Patty Jenkins come to us via Collider.