Warning. SPOILERS AHEAD! The promotions for Wonder Woman 1984 are in full swing in the days leading up to the film's big release. Recently, lead actress Gal Gadot had an interview with famed British talk show host Graham Norton. In the middle of the interview, Norton accidentally mentioned a major spoiler regarding the movie and the appearance of Wonder Woman's invisible jet.

Norton: Wonder Woman fans rejoice because in this outing we get to see the invisible plane. Well we didn't see it obviously, it's invisible. But the invisible plane is in it.

Gal Gadot: I don't know what you're talking about Graham... You just gave away a major, major spoiler.

Norton: We might cut that out.

The news is a welcome one for fans and confirms months of unverified speculation. The invisible jet is an important part of Wonder Woman mythology in the comics. Built using Themysciran science and magic, the jet allows Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman to move undetected in and out of restricted areas, and was the character's chief mode of transport before she gained the ability of flight.

The jet has already shown up in animation, and in the Wonder Woman tv show starring Lynda Carter. But this is going to be the first time the jet shows up in a live-action film. Aside from the jet, the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has shown that the story will embrace other iconic parts of its lead heroine's arsenal of weapons.

That arsenal also includes her tiara that doubles as a destructive boomerang, and the golden armor that Diana wears on special occasions. Gal Gadot told CinemaBlend how excited she was to learn about that last piece of addition to her superhero uniform.

"It was amazing. First of all, I first saw the sketch of what we're gonna design, it blew my mind. It was so beautiful. And it's like women and clothes. Golden armor is not something a woman would ever try on and I was like 'Great, I have the best opportunity to try this crazy costume!'"

The golden armor has been a prominent part of the promotions for Wonder Woman 1984, and fans have responded positively to its look. According to Gadot, getting the armor to look right and still be practical took a lot of planning and preparation.

"It took a lot of work in terms of getting the look right, and making sure it's practical so we can move in it. It wasn't the most comfortable, it wasn't like wearing a pajama. There was a lot of things going on, but it was so worth it, and I'm so happy we did it. And Lindy Hemming just did the best work with all the costumes."

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on December 25, while debuting theatrically in international markets starting on December 16. This news was first reported by ET Canada with additional reports coming from CinemaBlend.