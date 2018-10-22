Wonder Woman 1984 has had its release date pushed back to June 5th, 2020. The sequel was supposed to open in theaters on November 1st, 2019, but it will instead do battle at the 2020 summer box office, which is where Gal Gadot says is the film's "rightful home." Gadot was the first to announce the news on social media. She had this to say.

"Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!"

After Gal Gadot announced the new Wonder Woman 1984 release date, Warner Bros. followed. The studio is happy about this decision, and echoes Gadot's statement about a changing landscape. The changing "landscape" that they're speaking of more than likely pertains to the fact that Marvel Studios is no longer releasing a movie in July of 2020 and that Disney's The Jungle Cruise has been pushed to the end of July. The Warner Bros. statement reads.

"We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did."

Wonder Woman 1984 will have to battle Disney's Maleficent 2 which hits theaters on May 29th, 2020. With that being said, the first Wonder Woman crushed all box office expectations and the sequel is highly anticipated by DC fans, who might be more than a little bummed that the movie has been pushed back 7 months. However, this will give Patty Jenkins and crew some extra time to fine tune any of the details that need some extra work.

Full details on Wonder Woman 1984 are being kept under wraps for the time being. Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins announced that filming had begun over the summer by sharing a series of set pictures, including one of Chris Pine, which left many fans scratching their heads, since Steve Trevor died in the first film. Jenkins, Pine, and Gadot aren't letting any secrets out about his return, so fan theories have been spreading, much like the theories for the MCU's Avengers 4, which hits theaters next year.

While a delay could signal that something is wrong, that does not appear to be the case with the delay of Wonder Woman 1984. We've seen quite a bit of official and unofficial set pictures in the last several months, but DC fans are going to want to see some footage sooner rather than later. At this point, it looks like the first trailer will more than likely debut around the time of when the sequel was supposed to hit theaters in November. That has obviously yet to be confirmed, so we're just all going to have to sit back and be patient. You can check out the Wonder Woman 1984 release date announcement below, thanks to Gal Gadot's Twitter account.