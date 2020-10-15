Filmmaker Patty Jenkins' highly-anticipated movie Wonder Woman 1984has been delayed multiple times. But the enthusiasm for the movie has not dimmed among fans. A sequel to 2017's highly-successful Wonder Woman, the upcoming movie features an opening scene from Paradise Island, where a tween Princess Diana competes in the Amazon Olympics against other warriors from Themyscira. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot, who plays the adult version of Diana, revealed that watching the scene always makes her teary-eyed.

"Whenever I see this part of the movie, I always get teary-like good, excited tears. One of the biggest things that I believe is that you can only dream about becoming someone or something after you've seen it visually. And for boys-lucky them-they got to experience, since the beginning of the movies, that they were the protagonist, they were the strong ones, they saved the day But we didn't get this representation. And I think it's so important-and of course it's ultra-important for me because I'm a mother of two girls-to show them the potential of what they can be. And it doesn't necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong-that too-but that they can be bigger than life."

When it comes to being a feminist icon, no other superhero can compare to Wonder Woman, who was quite literally born of a magical group of warrior women tasked with bringing peace and equality to the world. The first movie in the franchise lived up to the premise by introducing Gadot's Diana aka Wonder Woman as strong, brave, skilled, but also compassionate, kind, and loving.

While Wonder Woman took place during the Second World War, its sequel will take things forward by several decades to 1984, where Diana discovers a fresh set of problems when an ancient piece of magic grants people their heart's desire, which more often than not ends up being a curse rather than a boon. For Gal Gadot the problems presented in her new movie are highly reflective of the issues plaguing the world today:

"I think the first film was the birth of a hero, and this time around we wanted to go deeper in a way. It's more about the danger in greed, and I think that it's very relevant to the era that we're living in nowadays. It feels like everyone is in a race for more, and when you get what you wanted there's a new bar-and what's the price? And do we lose ourselves in this crazy marathon?"

Despite Wonder Woman 1984 facing multiple delays, and other blockbusters being postponed by a year or more, Jenkins has maintained that her movie will release in theaters before the end of 2020. It remains to be seen whether the Princess of the Amazons will be able to keep her date with fans this time around.

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on December 25. This news was first reported by VanityFair.