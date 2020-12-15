We have a new look at Wonder Woman 1984 in the form of the movie's opening scene. HBO Max has revealed the sequence that will kick off the highly-anticipated DC sequel when it arrives later this month. As was recently revealed, WarnerMedia will release the movie both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, offering viewers the choice. Now, they've pulled the curtain back to give fans a little taste of what's to come this Christmas.

The clip focuses on a young Diana Prince in her youth on Themyscira. It opens with some voiceover from Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman saying, "Sometimes my childhood feels so very far away." We then flashback to the Amazons showcasing their skills in a coliseum as Diana watches on in wonder. She then joins in on the action, taking part in a difficult contest alongside many of her elder counterparts. As we see, this contest would help prepare her for the future, which is filled with fighting bad guys and saving the world.

Patty Jenkins is once again in the director's chair. Jenkins was a huge part of what made the first Wonder Woman a huge success. So, naturally, she returned for the follow-up. As far as the cast goes, Chris Pine will also be returning as Steve Trevor, despite what happened to him in the last movie. Gal Gadot's Diana Prince will be taking on not one but two foes this time around. Pedro Pascal is on board as Maxwell Lord, with Kristen Wiig playing Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. Also returning are Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally expected to be one of the biggest box office hits of 2020. Unfortunately, the year had other plans. Movie theaters have been shut down for much of the year and even the ones that are open are struggling. The studio ended up having to delay the release several times, ultimately settling on a hybrid strategy. At first, this simultaneous HBO Max and theatrical release concept was thought to be a one-time deal. WarnerMedia then rocked the industry to its knees by revealing that it would do the same with its entire 2021 movie slate. The move has been criticized widely, including by prominent filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve.

Setting aside the ramifications for the industry at large, it does provide moviegoers the opportunity to see the blockbuster from the comfort of home or at a theater, should they feel the need. The movie will be available at no extra cost for HBO Max subscribers for a full month. After which time, it will go through the usual motions of having a run internationally in theaters, being released through digital retailers and eventually getting a physical release. Wonder Woman 1984 arrives on December 25. Be sure to check out the new clip for yourself from the HBO Max YouTube channel.