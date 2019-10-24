Pedro Pascal is officially playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. This has been rumored ever since the actor was announced as a part of the sequel's cast last year. Many were hoping to get a look at the long-awaited sequel this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, but that was not the case. However, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are heading down to Comic Con Experience, aka CCXP, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 8th, which is when they will debut the first trailer for the movie.

In anticipation for the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, Patty Jenkins has started ramping up the excitement on social media. Early this morning, she posted an image of Maxwell Lord from the comics with a caption reading, "Well hello... Max." The picture even looks like the first look at Pedro Pascal we received over a year ago. Lord is a powerful business man in the comics and one of Wonder Woman's main villains, so it was pretty obvious that he would show up at some point in time.

According to sources close to the Wonder Woman 1984 production team, Maxwell Lord will not have superpowers in the movie like he does in the comics. It has also been reported that Pedro Pascal's take on the character will be more "hammy" than the version in the comic books. Now that Lord has been confirmed for the sequel, speculation about the resurrection of Steve Trevor will more than likely spark up again. It is believed that Lord is on the hunt for magical artifacts to help him become a god and that Barbara Ann Minerva helps him at first, before being transformed into Cheetah.

After the Cheetah incident, it is believed Maxwell Lord will seek the help of Diana Prince with him promising to resurrect Steve Trevor in return. This has not been officially confirmed, but these are the rumors that have been swirling around the project for well over a year now, along with the original information that Pedro Pascal was playing Maxwell Lord. While, the main story seems to be in place for Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins more than likely has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep DC fans from guessing the whole plot of the movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally supposed to hit theaters in November, but it was pushed back to a prime summer 2020 release date. The highly anticipated sequel has a lot of hype surrounding it due to the success of the first installment as fans wait to see what Diana Prince has been up to since last seeing her in the disappointing Justice League. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. Expect Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins to do a lot of social media teasing over the next few months. You can check out the image of Maxwell Lord below, thanks to Patty Jenkins' Twitter account.