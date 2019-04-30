It's Gal Gadot's birthday. And in wishing her a happy one, director Patty Jenkins has given us all a gift, sharing the latest look at the upcoming DC Films' sequel Wonder Woman 1984. Here, we see Princess Diana glammed up for an 80s occasion, looking absolutely stunning in a white ball gown. Where is she going and what is her mission? We don't know yet. Patty Jenkins says this in wishing Gal Gadot the best birthday ever.

"Happy Birthday to my most spectacular, incredible, amazing, beautiful, loving, powerful, hilarious and awe inspiring friend and partner. I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday @GalGadot #WW1984."

Wonder Woman 1984 is not a direct sequel to the 2017 smash hit Wonder Woman, instead it jumps several decades into the future, landing us in the 80s. Chris Pine is set to return as Steve Trevor, even though he was believed to have perished in the war. They'll be joined by franchise newcomer Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, with the comedian playing her first ever super villain. And Pedro Pascal is playing an as yet undisclosed villain from the DC Comics.

Wonder Woman arrived as the first true hit for the DCEU, wowing audiences and critics alike. Though she made her debut in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, she made a name for herself with this stand alone adventure. Justice League, which didn't give Princess Diana much to do, was also seen as a disappointment. So DC and Warner Bros. are trying to distance themselves from those endeavors. So, while this is the same Gal Gadot we love, her latest Wonder Woman movie will be decidedly different and stand apart from what has come before it.

Producer Charles Roven has compared Wonder Woman 1984 to the stand alone nature of the Indiana Jones and James Bond movies. He had this to say in an interview from earlier in the year.

"[Patty Jenkins] was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel. And she's definitely delivering on that. It's a completely different time frame and you'll get a sense of what Diana-slash-Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it's a completely different story that we're telling. Even though it'll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well."

Patty Jenkins returns after directing the first Wonder Woman to box office glory, she also helped create the story this time around. We're still more than a year away from seeing Wonder Woman return on the big screen, as she is sitting 2019 out, arriving in theaters on June 5, 2020. For now, we'll have to be content with these little sneak peeks. We're not sure, but we have a hunch that the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer will drop during Comic-Con this July in San Diego. This image comes direct to us from director Patty Jenkins on Twitter.

