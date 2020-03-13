Warner Bros. has released two new Wonder Woman 1984 posters. It seems that the studio is heavily hinting that they will not be pushing the long-awaited sequel's release date. Coronavirus concerns are shutting down productions all over the world and big movie releases are getting pushed back on a nearly daily basis as the disease continues to rapidly spread. But, Warner Bros. seems confident that things will mellow out by the time June comes around, which may or may not be true.

The first Wonder Woman 1984 poster features Gal Gadot as Diana Prince in her Golden Eagle Armor. It's basically a simple poster for the sequel and there's not a whole lot going on. The second poster also features Prince in her Golden Eagle Armor, but it's a psychedelic motion poster. While both posters should do a lot to excite fans, it's the message from the sequel's official Twitter account that should get DC fans hyped. It simply says, "See you in '84." Many have taken this to mean that the movie will come out as scheduled in June.

There have been a number of people under the impression that Warner Bros. was going to push back the release of Wonder Woman 1984. Everything else coming out in the next few weeks and months has been postponed and given a new release date. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are expecting Disney to announce a new date for Black Widow, but that might not end up happening. The studio is reportedly adamant about not budging on that particular release date. Will May be a safe time for people to visit movie theaters? We'll just have to wait and see.

Wonder Woman 1984 is already one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The sequel was originally scheduled to open in theaters back in November, but the studio felt a summer blockbuster release date was more appropriate. While the studio might be confident that June will be an okay time to release the movie, the coronavirus may end up lasting a lot longer than some people think. There have been projections that it could be around the United States alone for 12 to 18 months.

Hopefully Wonder Woman 1984 will be able to keep its release date. People all over the world are going to need some good news and entertainment is one way to offer up some kind of comfort with so much heaviness in the air. Disney is more than likely banking on the same strategy for the Black Widow movie. Or, if all else fails, maybe some of these studios can go the streaming route if people are stuck inside their homes for longer than anticipated. While we wait for more news, you can check out both of the latest posters for the sequel below, thanks to the Wonder Woman 1984 Twitter account.