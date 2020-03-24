It's official: Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed by two full months by Warner Bros. This is the latest major Hollywood release to lose its release date amidst the ongoing situation brought on by current global events. The studio has also been forced to delay several other key titles, including In the Heights, Scoob and Malignant, which remain without new release dates for the time being.

Warner Bros. has officially dated Wonder Woman 1984 for August 14. The sequel had originally been scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 5 and was expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer moviegoing season. There had been talk regarding the fate of the DC Comics adaptation. Specifically, whether it would be delayed, or if a VOD release would have been feasible. Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, had this to say about it in a statement.

"When we greenlit 'Wonder Woman 1984,' it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then."

Originally, director James Wan's Malignant had been set to arrive on August 14, but Warner Bros. bumped it back to make room for Wonder Woman 1984. U.S. movie theaters have been shut down for more than a week, as are theaters all over the world, as countries take measures to keep people from gathering in public. No Time to Die, A Quiet Place: Part II, Mulan, The New Mutants, Antlers, Peter Rabbit 2 and Black Widow, amongst others, have all been delayed as well.

Director Patty Jenkins is returning for the DC sequel, which also sees Gal Gadot returning as the beloved superhero. Wonder Woman, released in June 2017, wound up becoming an unexpectedly massive success, earning $821 million at the global box office. Perhaps more importantly, it was the first movie in the DCEU to earn widespread critical acclaim in addition to becoming a financial hit. With that, a sequel became a top priority. When looking at how much the first movie earned, coupled with the reported budget said to be in the $200 million range, it makes every bit of sense that the studio would want to continue with a theatrical release.

As all of this has unfolded, the global box office has been impacted in a major way, with the U.S. box office hitting a history low, zero to be exact, over last weekend. Movie theaters are just now starting to open back up in China, which is a good sign, but we've got a long way to go before these movies can start trying to find space on the release calendar. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. This news comes to us via Variety.