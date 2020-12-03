The Wonder Woman 1984 runtime has been revealed. In addition, tickets are now officially on sale for fans that are able to see the highly anticipated sequel in theaters. Warner Bros. has been sitting on the movie for months, due to the public health crisis, but they are sticking with the Christmas Day release, which coincides with the premiere on HBO Max. DC fans will be able to choose where they watch the movie when the time comes.

We now know how long viewers will be sitting in movie theaters or at home when they watch Wonder Woman 1984. The sequel will run for 2 hours and 31 minutes, which is a bit on the lengthy side, while not heading into Avengers: Endgame territory. There is a lot of ground to cover with the return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, along with the additions of Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord. With that being said, 2 hours and 31 minutes seems just about right.

Just got some big news... #WW84 tickets are on sale now! Enjoy in theaters where it’s safe or on @hbomax on December 25 💫💫💫 https://t.co/h8v0z0Bcv6pic.twitter.com/wUZxP8if2y — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 2, 2020

Tickets are now on sale for Wonder Woman 1984. Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter took to social media to announce that the tickets were on sale, asking fans to "Enjoy in theaters where it's safe or on HBO Max on December 25th." Gal Gadot also reached out to fans and urged them to visit theaters if it is safe to do so. "I've been waiting to share this movie with you guys for such a long time," said Gadot. "I know the cinemas are doing all they can in order to keep you safe and in order to give you the full movie experience. So, if you have a cinema-safe theatre around you, tickets are available now."

The entertainment world has had to change and reimagine just about every aspect of putting movies and TV shows together in 2020. It has been a year of change, with major studios learning to adapt on the fly, along with theater chains and moviegoing audiences. Most major movie theaters in big cities like Los Angeles and New York have been closed down since the middle of March, which has sent the box office into a tailspin. Not even Christopher Nolan's Tenet was able to get viewers into domestic theaters.

As theaters and studios try and strike deals, more and more movies are going straight to streaming. Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan ended up going to Disney+ for a premium price. While some scoffed at paying the extra money for the movie, plenty of families were excited to see the long-awaited movie from the comfort of their own homes. As for Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel will be offered at no additional cost to current HBO Max subscribers. In addition, the sequel will be the streaming service's first movie to stream in 4K Ultra HD. As to how it will work out, we'll just have to wait and see. The Wonder Woman 1984 runtime news was first reported by the Fandango Twitter account.