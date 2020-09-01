Wonder Woman fans have been waiting patiently for the 1980s set sequel, following several delays to release due to the ongoing global situation. Well, it sounds like the movie will be rewarding the audience with a whole lot of superhero action, as the running time for Wonder Woman 1984 has now been revealed and states that the movie is a wonderfully lengthy 151 minutes long.

Only two minutes longer than the first Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 has a lot to pack in, with multiple villains, a surprise resurrection and Diana exploring the neon-lit world of the 1980s. No doubt fans will be very pleased to hear that they get to spend two and half hours with the DC superhero, with such a long running time allowing the movie develop on the solid foundation that director Patty Jenkins laid with the first outing.

Excitement for Wonder Woman 1984 is sky high, with director Patty Jenkins already discussing returning for a third movie, though she did state recently that this would likely be her last. "The next one (WW3) is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully."

The director has also spoken about how Wonder Woman 1984 has allowed her to expand Diana's backstory in ways that the original movie did not. "WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie," Jenkins said. "I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma."

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman finds Gal Gadot once again suiting up as the titular DC icon. Wonder Woman 1984 drops the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, with the sequel finding Diana at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The comic book sequel finds Diana Prince coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, once again played by Chris Pine, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, and once again stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. The movie is thankfully still currently on track to be released by Warner Bros. on 2 October 2020, having been postponed from its original June release date due to current global circumstances. This comes to us from Twitter user @gavinfeng97.