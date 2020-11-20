Despite ongoing rumors that Warner Bros. has been considering a streaming release for Wonder Woman 1984, the recent announcement that the DC sequel will head straight to HBO Max alongside a theatrical release still came as a big surprise. Since the news hit headlines, creatives behind the comic book movie have been putting out statements regarding the release change, with Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, now offering her view.

"IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it. So, you can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us. Let the light shine in."

Gadot's thoughts echo those of director Patty Jenkins, who could not quite hide her disappointment with the decision, "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season."

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit, Wonder Woman, finds Gal Gadot once again suiting up as the titular DC icon. Wonder Woman 1984 drops the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, with the sequel finding Diana at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The sequel finds Diana Prince coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, once again played by Chris Pine, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, and once again stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be simultaneously released theatrically by Warner Bros. Pictures and digitally on HBO Max for a month in North America on December 25th, 2020. The movie will debut theatrically in international markets that do not have HBO Max on December 16, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of Gal Gadot's official Twitter account.