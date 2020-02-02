One of the running themes through this Sunday's Super Bowl was the massive red sauce stain on Charlie Day's shirt. There were a number of Tide spots peppered throughout the big game. And for those paying attention, Gal Gadot jumped in with Wonder Woman 1984 invading one of these Super Bowl commercials later in the day.

Gal Gadot made her appearance in the third of five Tide /super-bowl-movie-trailers-2020-commercials/Super Bowl commercials that aired throughout the duration of the game. The first commercial clocked in at a hefty and expensive :45 seconds, proclaiming that the best time to do laundry is later-but when is later? Charlie Day tries to figure this out while Emily Hampshire knows new Tide Power PODS will get it out whenever she gets around to it. Like later.

The second Tide Super Bowl commercial is only :15 seconds and puts Charlie Day way back in the past. All the way back to the year 1436, where he gets to meet the Bud Light Knight in what can only be described as a crossover for both Tide and Budweiser. The third spot is where Gal Gadot uses her golden lasso to swing in.

Charlie Day ends up in 1984 where Wonder Woman is having none of his laundry anxiety. There isn't really any new footage from Wonder Woman 1984. The scene takes place in the mall, footage we got to see in the first Wonder Woman 2 trailer. Gal Gadot does interact with Charlie Day in the spot, and she gets to steal some of the spot light.

The fourth Tide Super Bowl spot is another crossover promo for The Masked Singer, which aired directly after the big game. Charlie is seen interacting with some of the Masked Singers in what looks like a commercial spot that was shot live in front of a studios audience. The final spot gives us Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire as an old man and lady. And it looks like Charlie finally got his stain out. It appears the Tide pod did work all these years later.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana squares off against the Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. The hugely anticipated sequel will swing into theaters on June 4, 2020 and is positioned as this summer's big superhero movie to bear. As far as we know, Charlie Day will not appear in the movie. But you never know, he could have a cameo in the mall.