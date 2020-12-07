With the first reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 now out, hype for the DC sequel is palpable, with a new teaser for the movie having been released during CCXP. While a lot of the footage is familiar, the short teaser does feature a few previously unseen shots, including Wonder Woman flying through the air. Well, sort of flying, it's a bit more like falling with style. Still, the action-packed teaser should get fans even more excited than they already are for the movie's imminent release.

May your holiday season be full of wonder ❄️⚔️ See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max December 25. pic.twitter.com/IcnounT2Jm — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 6, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 finds Gal Gadot once again suiting up as the titular DC icon. Picking up with the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, the sequel finds Diana Prince living during the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The highly anticipated sequel finds Diana coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and the mysterious media mogul Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

Directed by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, the queen of Themyscira and Diana's mother.

After much discussion behind the scenes, Wonder Woman 1984 is now due to be released to both theaters and to streaming service HBO Max simultaneously on December 25th. Following the surprising announcement, Gal Gadot shared a video message in which she urges people to see the movie in theaters where appropriate. "Hey guys, I'm so excited the movie is finally coming out, and to be able to share its beautiful message with you guys, with the world, during these crazy times, just means a lot to me," she said. "I've been waiting to share this movie with you guys for such a long time. I know the cinemas are doing all they can in order to keep you safe and in order to give you the full movie experience. So, if you have a cinema-safe theatre around you, tickets are available now. So please go get your tickets, watch this movie, watch Wonder Woman 1984 and enjoy a special cinema night. I can't wait to hear what you think."

After several delays, audiences will soon have the pleasure of once again joining Diana Prince on another epic adventure, with the first reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 suggesting that the sequel is more than worth the extended wait. "Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic!" says Cinemablend's Eric Eisenberg. "The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal."

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier meanwhile said that Wonder Woman 1984 is "full of much needed hope," with another early reaction saying that, while "not everything adds up" the movie's "value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through."

You can judge Wonder Woman 1984 for yourself when it hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25th. This comes to us from the official Twitter account for HBO Max.