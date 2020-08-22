Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated movie today at DC FanDome. Warner Bros. teased today's trailer earlier in the week with a brand-new colorful poster, which was enough to get fans excited for today's main event. The sequel has been one of the summer 2020 movies to have been shuffled around numerous times, thanks to the public health crisis. As of this writing, Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to open in theaters on October 2nd.

The latest Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is just as action-packed and bright as the promotional posters we've seen released over the past several weeks. Gal Gadot's Diana Prince has stepped up her game since the first installment, as one can clearly see in the new footage. We're still left with the mystery of how Chris Pine's Steve Trevor returns, though the wait isn't too much longer. This fall will be here before we know it and hopefully more movie theaters will be open by that point in time.

For Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 does not seem like a sequel. This is something that the actress has said more than a few times since production on the movie ended. Patty Jenkins has echoed the same sentiment. Gadot says, "We don't pick up the story where we left it last, because it was 66 years ago... And this story is a story of its own." From there, the actress says that the story is totally different from the first time around. "I mean, the only thing that we share in both stories is probably, you know, the fact that it's Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor. But other than that, it's a whole new world, and the era is different, and Diana is different, and the story is new."

As for DC fans who are hopping that Wonder Woman 1984 will end up HBO Max instead of theaters, it doesn't look like that is going to happen. Much like the promotional material for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, the sequel's posters say, "Only in Theaters." The studio has invested a lot of money in the project and is only losing more now that the release date has been delayed. If things were normal, the movie's Blu-ray release would more than likely already been announced by this point in time.

Newcomer to the DC Universe Kristen Wiig also does not believe that Wonder Woman 1984 feels like a true sequel. Wiig points to the colorful promotional material to make her point, which is far different from the darker imagery from the first installment. Plus, it takes place in the 1980s. While we still have to wait a little bit longer to see the whole movie, you can check out the action-packed new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer above as it arrives direct from DC FanDome.