We finally know when the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive. Warner Bros. is set to bring the highly-anticipated sequel to Comic Con Experience, aka CCXP, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which takes place this December. The news was confirmed by both star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins on Twitter. Jenkins, expressing her excitement, had this to say.

"So excited to bring #WW84 to the fans in Brazil! And the world!! Tune in, and see you soon #CCXP! #DayOfWonder #Finally!!"

Patty Jenkins also shared a banner for the event, which prominently features the titular DC Comics hero on a stylish, postcard-esque image. The panel itself is set to take place on Sunday, 8 December. Also of note for fans who won't be able to make the trip to Brazil, the event will be live-streamed on Twitter, which means everyone will have the chance to see, not just the trailer, but the full presentation. Gal Gadot also took to Twitter, sharing the very same banner, to express her excitement.

"Oi Brasil! #WW84 is coming to Brazil #CCXP in December and I'm so excited to see you all! #DayOfWonder"

This lines up with what we had heard in the past. Many thought we would get a glimpse at the sequel during San Diego Comic-Con over the summer. That turned out not to be the case. At the time, Gal Gadot shared the official poster for Wonder Woman 1984 and stated that the full marketing campaign would start in December. It appears this CCXP in December is where Warner Bros. plans to kick things into high gear. The good news is this won't be a situation where the trailer debuts at a con and isn't released online. Every indication is that we're all going to see Diana Prince back in action on the same day.

Wonder Woman 1984, as the title implies, will be taking the action to the 80s at the height of the Cold War. This time around, the Amazonian warrior will be squaring off against one of her most notorious foes from the pages of DC Comics in the form of Cheetah, played by former Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wiig. The ensemble is rounded out by Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright and Chris Pine, who returns as Steve Trevor. Though the circumstances surrounding his return remain a mystery, given what happened in the first movie.

Wonder Woman, released in 2017, marked a major turning point for DC Films, after a rocky start following the releases of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. The movie was a huge hit with critics and went on to gross a majorly impressive $821 million at the global box office. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on June 4, 2020. Be sure to check out the posts from Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' Twitter for yourself below.

