DC FanDome is coming back for one night next week to hold the virtual premiere for Wonder Woman 1984. The event took place for the first time in August, where it previewed all of the upcoming DC movies in development. However, this time around, it Patty Jenkins' long-awaited sequel will be the sole focus and it is officially titled DC FanDome Presents Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot made the announcement this morning on her TikTok account. The event is set to take place within the Hall of Heroes December 15th at noon PT/3 p.m. ET.

When they fans "arrive," they can check out the massive screens within the Hall of Heroes as they project fans from around the world. From there, they will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Wonder Woman 1984 and a virtual premiere with red carpet interviews, which will be hosted by Tiffany Smith. From there, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal will answer fan questions. After all of that is complete, Wonder Woman 1984 composer Hans Zimmer will perform music from the movie, which will be followed directly by a new sneak peek at the highly anticipated sequel. The new DC FanDome event takes place 10 days before the movie is scheduled to open in theaters and HBO Max.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot released a joint statement about the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 DC FanDome event. "We have the best fans in the world and that's why we're so excited to celebrate the launch of Wonder Woman 1984 in such a big way," Jenkins and Gadot said. "Having it be a virtual event allows us to share the moment with Wonder Woman superfans everywhere who might not otherwise have the chance to experience a movie premiere." DC FanDome started off with a few hiccups, but they were largely sorted out as the weekend went on. Hopefully all of the technical bugs will be sorted out before December 15th.

There is another aspect to the event, which is not virtual. Certain lucky loyalty program members will be offered the opportunity to watch the Virtual Red Carpet on the big screen in select CinemaSafe theaters in IMAX and premium formats. Immediately following the event, they will be the first audiences to experience the full-length feature film Wonder Woman 1984. Those fans will be seeing the movie a full ten days ahead of the rest of the world, which means that there will be spoilers starting next week. DC fans who want to go into their Wonder Woman 1984 experience completely in the dark may want to shy away from certain websites and social media platforms beginning next week.

DC FanDome Presents Wonder Woman 1984 will also support World Central Kitchen, a non-profit, non-governmental organization founded by chef José Andrés that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. Fans interested in donating will find a link on the DC FanDome site beginning on the 15th. The event can be streamed from DCFanDome.com, which will be supported across all WB, DC, HBO Max and AT&T social channels; and TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. On Demand on HBO Max (in app and on the website); and On Demand on talent and Warner Bros./WarnerMedia social channels; and Select exhibition partners.

From director Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 fast forwards to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her riding lightning across the sky, donning wings of gold, and chasing a dream while in pursuit of two new formidable foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah. In Wonder Woman 1984, the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s-an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her super heroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. Like all release dates intended for this year, it has been shuffled more than once, which led Warner Bros. to apply their hybrid release strategy for the sequel. The movie will open in theaters and stream on HBO Max, starting on Christmas Day, giving viewers the choice of how they would like to experience the movie for the first time. You can head over to the official DC FanDome website to prepare for next week's Wonder Woman 1984 virtual premiere.