Actors often have a hard time watching their own performances. Most times, the illusion that they are watching a different character rather than their own selves wearing a costume is difficult to accept. Gal Gadot recently revealed that despite being an intimate part of the creation of Wonder Woman 1984 as lead actress and producer, she still could not help but be caught up in the onscreen glory of the Amazonian superheroine, to the point of being moved to tears.

"I can't tell you about the moment in the movie that made me cry other than it happens at the very beginning. I've never experienced that before. I was watching and all of a sudden I wasn't the actress, the producer, or anything on set. I was a little girl from a suburb in Israel watching this amazing character doing such incredible things. And I'm not an easy crier. I'm not the kind of woman who watches commercials and cries I just had such a strong reaction to this movie and it caught me off guard. Usually I save my crying for special occasions... like when I'm pregnant!"

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sharp departure from its prequel film, as well as the rest of the DCEU. While the other movies emphasized the warrior aspect of Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman, complete with sword and shield, Wonder Woman 1984 showed a more classic side to the superheroine, where she was originally conceived as someone who would teach humanity a better way through love and peace instead of violence.

To that end, Diana does not use her sword or shield in Wonder Woman 1984, and at various parts in the movie, the characters go out of their way to not use guns to solve their problems. It is an unusual way to portray a superhero, to say the least, but completely in line with Wonder Woman's role as an ambassador of peace in the comics. According to Gal Gadot, the inspiring nature of the character has made fans want to be like Wonder Woman, regardless of their gender.

"It's something I wasn't really prepared for, so to see and hear the reaction from women, men, boys and girls, is just incredible. And one fan in particular has stuck with her... There was one little boy I will always remember. He saw the movie and told his mother, 'When I grow up, I want to be a woman'. It was all because of 'Wonder Woman' and everything she stands for and symbolises."

Warner Bros. appears so confident in Wonder Woman 1984 that they have submitted the film for Oscar nominations in every major category. It remains to be seen whether the superheroine can work her magic on the awards selection committee as well as she has over general audiences.

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film is now available in theaters and on HBO Max. This news arrives from MSN.