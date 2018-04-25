As part of Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, the studio showcased a sizzle reel for Wonder Woman 2, which is about to start production this summer. Director Patty Jenkins confirmed a long-held rumor that the sequel is set in the 1980s. The director added that Gal Gadot's title character will be avoiding the "temptations" of a world outside her homeland of Themyscira while facing "incredible odds". When the word "odds" was said, the video showed a comic book image of the villain Cheetah, who will be played by Kristen Wiig. The director also mentioned that Diana Prince will be at the "height of her powers during this sequel".

While the villainous Cheetah had previously been confirmed, there had long been rumors about the story being set in the 1980s, but they were never made official until now. We first heard about the potential 1980s setting back in July, just a month after Wonder Woman debuted in theaters. While many had assumed the sequel would return to the present-day timeline that bookends the main story in the first Wonder Woman, this new story set in the 1980s will allow the sequel to bring back Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, who will likely have to be aged up quite a bit.

That report from July also claimed that the sequel would find Diana doing battle against the Russians towards the end of the Cold War. Patty Jenkins did not confirm any Cold War or Russian connections to this story in her brief CinemaCon video, nor did she confirm that Chris Pine's Steve Trevor will even be brought back for this story. It's possible that this sequel could use the same format of using present-day scenes at the beginning and end of the sequel, while the main story is told during the 1980s.

The first Wonder Woman begins in present-day Paris, where Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) continues her work at the Louvre as the Curator for the Department of Antiquities. She receives a photographic plate featuring the image she had been seeking in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a photo of her from 100 years ago in World War I with Steve Trevor and the rest of their team. The movie ends in the present day again, with Diana sending a thank-you email to Bruce Wayne, which helped set the stage for Justice League. It's possible the sequel could follow a similar format, thus setting up Justice League 2, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Director Patty Jenkins is working on the script for Wonder Woman 2 with Dave Callaham (The Expendables 2. We reported in March that Narcos star Pedro Pascal is coming aboard the sequel in a mystery role, while the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, who starred in the iconic 1970s TV series, is also in talks to join the cast for this sequel, although her role remains unknown as well. Production is slated to begin this June on location in the Northern Virginia/Washington D.C area, with filming also taking place in the U.K. You can head over to io9 for their report on the Warner Bros. CinemaCon panel.