Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 2 is moving forward, with production expected to begin this summer, and the studio setting a November 1, 2019 release date. It seems this production will be quite the historic one, with the Producers Guild of America confirming that this sequel will be the first movie produced under the guild's brand new anti-sexual harassment guidelines, which were developed in the wake of the guild removing Harvey Weinstein from its ranks, after his decades of sexual harassment and assault were uncovered. Here's what PGA presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary had to say in a joint statement about these guidelines.

"Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of the Producers Guild membership. We provide key leadership in creating and sustaining work environments built on mutual respect, so it is our obligation to change our culture and eradicate this abuse. While the PGA is a voluntary membership organization, the PGA's Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines are sanctioned as best practices for our members."

There was a rumor floating around last year that star Gal Gadot wouldn't come back for Wonder Woman 2 unless producer Brett Ratner was removed from the project, after several women accused him of sexual harassment, including actress Ellen Page. The studio denied that the actress ever made those threats, and reiterated that they have in fact cut all ties with the producer after the sexual harassment allegations were made. Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary also revealed that they worked with the Time's Up organization while creating these protocols.

"We will continue to work with them, the industry-wide Commission led by Anita Hill, and other organizations in our community until sexual harassment is eliminated from the entertainment workplace. Producers really do set the tone on sets. I do think that if something wrong happened now, many of our members would step in."

The producers are in the midst of their fourth year as co-presidents of the PGA, and they issued a full statement about their protocols in the current issue of the PGA member's magazine, stating "It Stops Here. It Stops Now. It Stops with Producers. As for Wonder Woman 2, it remains unclear why this movie was chosen to be the first to be produced under these guidelines, but it certainly makes sense, given all that Wonder Woman represents, with the sequel said to be another love story. Here's the full statement below.

"We can try to find ways to soften the impact of this statement, mentally re-categorizing him as 'mostly an executive' or 'mostly a distributor.' It doesn't change the fact that whenever Harvey's name appeared onscreen, it was next to a producing credit and he was, until recently, a member of the Producers Guild. We are in a transitional moment as a society, in which we are re-evaluating behavior in the workplace and beyond. Producers possess authority both on and off the set, and can provide key leadership in creating and sustaining work environments that are built on mutual respect. Ultimately, prevention is the key to eliminating sexual harassment in the workplace. Through sufficient resources we can educate our members and their teams. Together we must model our commitment to a workplace free of harassment and encourage colleagues to do the same. First and foremost, all productions comply with federal and state laws regarding harassment. If you are uncertain about the nature of the law, please consult with your in-house legal department (if you have one) or with an attorney. Effective training should not be simply focused on avoiding legal liability, but must be part of a culture of respect that starts at the top," it said. "Such training takes different forms and styles; make certain that the training you utilize is tailored to your specific production and its needs. Producers should ensure that the individual trainer has experience providing training in the area of sexual harassment laws and that all levels of management are present at the training in order to demonstrate the production's commitment to the policy. We suggest designating at least two (2) individuals, ideally of different genders, that cast/crew members can approach if they are subject to or witness harassment. If a cast or crew member reports an incident of harassment, assume the complainant is being sincere until further inquiry can be undertaken, while bearing in mind that the report itself does not predetermine guilt. Reassure the reporting party that the production takes harassment very seriously and that s/he will face no retaliation for reporting. The production should move quickly to address the allegations or engage a third party to do so, allowing for as much transparency as can be provided. Producers should be sensitive to interpersonal power dynamics and the way even their casual questions or requests may carry implicit authority. We recommend that producers conduct all meetings and/or casting sessions in an environment that is professional, safe and comfortable for all parties, and encourage others on the production to adhere to these same standards."

Director Patty Jenkins recently revealed that this movie won't feel like a sequel, although no story details have been released. It's believed this story will be set entirely in present day, although there were rumors the story would be set in the 1980s, which would allow Chris Pine's Steve Trevor to return. Head on over to Variety for their full report.