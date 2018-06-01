Geoff Johns is starting to tease Wonder Woman 2. Johns got his start with DC writing comic books for the publisher and has been the man behind some of their most important stories over the last decade or so. He's since transitioned into being a key figure at DC Films for Warner Bros. and is heavily involved with Wonder Woman 2. Now, the comic book writer turned filmmaker has shared a new image that gives us a little bit to chew on ahead of the movie starting production.

Taking to his Facebook page, Geoff Johns recently changed his banner image to one that reads "WW84." That WW no doubt means Wonder Woman and the 84 is in all likelihood a pretty big clue about the upcoming sequel. We've known for some time that the movie will be taking place during the Cold War era in the 1980s, but now it appears as though we're specifically going to see Gal Gadot as Diana Prince in 1984. What does that mean for the story exactly? It's tough to say, but it gives us just one more thing to think about as we await the start of production.

Another thing to consider is that Wonder Woman 2 doesn't have an official title yet. Could it maybe be Wonder Woman '84 or something of the like? Whatever the case may be, the picture in regards to what this movie is going to be and what it's going to look like is slowly but surely coming into focus. We know the time period, we know that the main villain will be Cheetah, who is going to be played by Kristen Wiig and we know that Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor. That raises questions on its own, but those will be answered in due time.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the first movie to great success, both critically and financially (to the tune of $821 million worldwide) is returning to the director's chair this time around. She also co-wrote the script alongside Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. Jenkins held out a long time for the deal she deserved from Warner Bros. and, as a result, she's going to be the highest-paid female director ever for a single movie. Gal Gadot is also surely going to see a nice pay bump for herself this time around.

Other DC projects like Aquaman, which arrives this December and Shazam, which drops next April, have their share of supporters, but Wonder Woman 2 is going to have the eyes of the world. The first movie broke box office records and is easily the most successful DC movie to date. Sure, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice made a bit more money worldwide, but the critical failure and fallout that it caused don't help its case. Wonder Woman, on the other hand, was met with near-universal praise. Warner Bros. will release Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019. Be sure to check out the image from Geoff Johns' Facebook page for yourself below.