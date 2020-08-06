The highly anticipated sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is expected to be a major presence at this month's DC FanDome, and we have now been given a further glimpse at the transformation that Kristen Wiig's character will be taking in the movie as she journeys from friend to foe. We don't yet get to see Cheetah in her final form, but the villain is fast on her way to becoming an apex predator in this swfit sneak peek, which is sure to get your blood pumping.

Wonder Woman's shared an all-new look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in #WW84.



via @WonderWomanFilm on IG pic.twitter.com/AQRlaPdLB4 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 5, 2020

The recently released short clip featuring Kristen Wiig charts the beginning of Barbara Minerva's discovery of her newly acquired superpowers, as she begins to transform into the villainous Cheetah. First shown attending a formal party, an unimpressed Minerva decides to test her incredible physical abilities on a night-time jog through the city. But, deciding to test what she is really capable of, she soon begins to sprint at speeds expected of a character that will eventually be called Cheetah.

"I don't want to be like anyone," Cheetah declares in voiceover narration. "I want to be an apex predator." Judging by her determined strides, she is going to achieve exactly that.

Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman's most iconic villains, and though she has been previously adapted for the small screen in animated form, Wonder Woman 1984 will see her first appearance on both the big screen and in live-action. From what we have seen of the movie, it looks like Barabra will begin as a meek admirer and friend of Diana Prince, before being imbued with the powers of Cheetah and becoming a monstrous adversary. Though her final form has been teased via promotional material, what the character will look like on screen come the movie's finale still remains something of a mystery.

The announcement that well-known comedic actress Kristen Wiig would be playing the fierce, fighting villain role of Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel was a surprising one. Having become renowned for her roles in comedies such as Bridesmaids, the idea of Wiig taking on Gal Gadot's Amazonian warrior in a battle of fisticuffs was hard to picture, but even this short clip shows that any worries were misplaced, and that Diana may well have met her match.

Excitement for Wonder Woman 1984 is palpable, with director Patty Jenkins already discussing returning for a third movie, though she did state recently that this would be her last. "The next one (WW3) is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully."

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman finds Gal Gadot once again suiting up as the titular DC icon. Wonder Woman 1984 will drop the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, with the sequel finding Diana at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana Prince coming into conflict with two formidable foes - Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, once again played by Chris Pine, who has returned from the dead under mysterious circumstances.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, and once again stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman 1984 is still currently on track to be released by Warner Bros. on 2 October 2020, having been postponed from its original June release date due to ongoing global circumstances. This comes to us from Rotten Tomatoes' official Twitter account.