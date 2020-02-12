Wonder Woman 1984 will show a different introduction between Diana Prince and Cheetah than what has been seen in the comics. Our first look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah arrived last weekend, though it seems it may have leaked out prematurely. And now, we have some information on how the villain will get to know Diana as Barbara Minerva. While she will have many of the same traits that she has in the comics, there will be some subtle differences on the big screen.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince and Barbara Minerva work together at the Natural History Museum. Instead of being an archaeologist, Minerva is a gemologist who is described as "shy" and "socially awkward." According to director Patty Jenkins, Kristen Wiig was the perfect choice to take on the part, though the actress wasn't exactly sure which role she was up for at the beginning. Wiig explains.

"I did not really know so much about Cheetah. Before I even talked to Patty [Jenkins], there was an idea that maybe it might be about being a villain for the movie, so I went online and looked at all the villains of Wonder Woman to try to figure out which one, because I was so excited. And I was really, really happy to find out it was her."

In addition to learning about Diana Prince and Barbara Minerva's relationship, we also received some insight into where Gal Gadot's character is in Wonder Woman 1984. Producer Charles Roven says that Diana is in a bit of a lonely spot this time around. Roven also gives a tease of why Diana does what she does for people. He had this to say.

"She has not only had the loss of [Chris Pine's] Steve Trevor. She's lost nearly all the people that are important to her because they're not immortal, and her life is actually quite lonely and spartan. In fact, the only joy that she gets out of it is when she's actually doing something for people, if she can help those in need."

While Diana Prince has gone through loss over the years, Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord is the opposite. The Wonder Woman 1984 villain seemingly has it all, but in the early 1980s, even having it all wasn't enough. So, Lord will very much represent the greed of the time period, which will not impress Diana, though it may entice Barbara Minerva. Pascal explains.

"Max is a dream-seller. It's this character who encompasses a component of the era which is, you know, 'Get whatever want, however you can. You're entitled to it!' And at any cost, ultimately, which represents a huge part of our culture and this kind of unabashed - it's greed. It's f-ing greed, of course. But it's also about 'How do you be your best self? How do you win?' So he's definitely the face of that version of success."

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters this May and it looks as if it will have some interesting storylines. From Barbara Minerva's transition into Cheetah, to Steve Trevor's return, to Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord, there's a lot going on. Patty Jenkins definitely had to do some juggling this time around and fans are looking forward to what she put together. The sequel updates were provided by Entertainment Weekly.