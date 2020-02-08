Kristen Wiig's full Cheetah transformation has finally arrived. We've seen plenty of Barbara Minerva images from Wonder Woman 1984, but this is the first time that we've seen her final form. Patty Jenkins and crew have done a really good job about keeping everything under wraps, though there have been some leaks over the past few months. Since the highly anticipated sequel is close to hitting theaters, the merchandise is starting to be produced, which means more leaks are on the way.

Our first look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in #WW84 has leaked! pic.twitter.com/pbvHP9CFNr — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) February 8, 2020

Our first look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah comes to us from some Wonder Woman 1984 Brazilian merchandise. This particular image is taken from an upcoming set of notebooks and has quickly started showing up everywhere on social media. Wiig looks very much like what one would expect in the image. She has the iconic orange-brown spotted form of the comic book version of Cheetah, along with feline eyes and a facial expression that says: "don't mess with me." Wiig looks great in her full Cheetah transformation and it's going to be very interesting to see her battle Gal Gadot's Diana Prince.

Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva is portrayed far differently than her Cheetah counterpart in Wonder Woman 1984. While Minerva seems timid, Cheetah is fierce and ready for action. We have yet to see any footage of Wiig's full transformation in the movie, or from set images, which leads one to believe that most of her look will be done through the magic of CGI. That has not been confirmed, but the latest look at her character certainly hints at that.

Wonder Woman 1984 finds Gal Gadot's Diana Prince reunited with Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, who didn't make it out of the first installment alive. Nobody has talked about how the character is back, though there have been a number of theories floating around, which started back when the sequel first started rolling cameras. Patty Jenkins knew she wasn't going to be able to hide the fact that Pine is back, especially with open sets. So she and Warner Bros. decided to embrace his return by releasing official set images from day one. They beat the leakers, but did not beat the speculation.

When it was officially revealed that The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal was playing Maxwell Lord, many DC fans started to put together some pieces that tie Diana Prince to Barbara Minerva to Lord, along with the return of Steve Trevor. While the comic book theory seems to be correct, Patty Jenkins may have flipped the script as to how everything goes down, which means it won't be so simple when the dust settles. Whatever the case may be, fans have been waiting a long time to see Wonder Woman 1984 since it was originally going to hit theaters in November 2019. You can check out Kristen Wiig's Cheetah below, thanks to the DC Universe Twitter account.