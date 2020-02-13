The announcement that well-known comedic actress Kristen Wiig will be playing the fierce, fighting villain role of Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 was a surprising one. Having become renowned for her roles in such comedies such as Bridesmaids, the idea of Wiig taking on Gal Gadot's Amazonian warrior in a battle of fisticuffs was hard to picture. But, despite all of this, director Patty Jenkins always knew that Wiig would be perfect for the role.

"In the lore, Cheetah is often someone who's friends with Diana but jealous of her. And I feel like Kristen's playing a character who's both ends of the spectrum - she's your warm, funny friend who's kind and interesting and then can transform into something completely different. Yes, she happens to be a woman, but she's straight out of the Gene Hackman Superman school of great, funny, tremendous actors. I don't think of her being a female villain, although she is. I feel that way about Wonder Woman, too. The female component of it is huge, but she's also just a hero, a universal hero."

Kristen Wiig has been working steadily for years now, and has had something of a mixture of both comedic and dramatic roles in the likes of The Martian and mother!, but nonetheless she has become synonymous with laughter, rather than intimidating villainy. So, it is going to be very interesting to see Wiig go from the warm, funny friend that we are all accustomed to, to the vicious, cat-like bad guy that Wonder Woman fans know and love. Kristen Wiig is a very talented actress, and will no doubt excel at the dual role of the nervous Barbara Ann Minerva and the deadly Cheetah.

Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman's most iconic villains in the DC comics, and though she has been adapted for the small screen in animated form, Wonder Woman 1984 will see her first appearance on both the big screen and in live-action. From what we have seen of the movie, it looks like Barabra will begin as a meek admirer and friend of Diana Prince, before being imbued with the powers of Cheetah and transforming into the monstrous baddie. Though her final look still remains something of a mystery, much like a lot of this movie, here's hoping she will not end up looking like a Cats reject.

Wonder Woman 1984 finds our heroic Amazonian princess squaring off against not just Cheetah, but two formidable foes, with the other being Pedro Pascal's manipulative business mogul Maxwell Lord. At the same time, Diana reunites with a mysteriously resurrected Steve Trevor. The movie sounds like it will be quite different from the first, and will hopefully continue the recent trend of critically well-received DC movies.

Wonder Woman 1984 is due to hit theaters on June 5th. This comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.